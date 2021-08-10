Report: Elfrid Payton agrees to deal with Suns

Coming off their surprise run to the 2021 NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns have reportedly made a depth play for their backcourt, adding Elfrid Payton on a one-year deal per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent guard Elfrid Payton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2021

The veteran point guard once ripped off five straight triple-doubles playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. Payton most recently served as a starter during the Knicks’ rebuild, averaging 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 25.3 minutes per game across two seasons in New York.

This is not Payton’s first run in Phoenix, as the Suns acquired him at the trade deadline of the 2017-18 season. He played 19 games for the Suns, posting 11.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 6.2 apg as the starting point guard. That offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Pelicans before heading to the Knicks from 2019-21.