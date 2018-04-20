Top Stories

Report: Detroit Pistons owner to meet with Stan Van Gundy to discuss future

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Stan Van Gundy’s future in Detroit could be in jeopardy.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported Thursday night that Pistons owner Tom Gores will meet with the team’s president and head coach next week to “discuss Van Gundy’s future.”

Van Gundy is 152-176 over four years as Detroit’s head coach with only one playoff appearance — a 4-0 first-round loss to Cleveland — to show for it. He has also received scrutiny for his recent work in the NBA Draft, which includes selecting Stanley Johnson over Devin Booker in 2015 and Luke Kennard instead of Donovan Mitchell in 2017.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.