Report: Detroit Pistons owner to meet with Stan Van Gundy to discuss future

Stan Van Gundy’s future in Detroit could be in jeopardy.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported Thursday night that Pistons owner Tom Gores will meet with the team’s president and head coach next week to “discuss Van Gundy’s future.”

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and President/Coach Stan Van Gundy will meet next week to discuss Van Gundy's future, league sources tell ESPN. Van Gundy has one year left on his contract. There had been an initial plan to meet late this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2018

Van Gundy is 152-176 over four years as Detroit’s head coach with only one playoff appearance — a 4-0 first-round loss to Cleveland — to show for it. He has also received scrutiny for his recent work in the NBA Draft, which includes selecting Stanley Johnson over Devin Booker in 2015 and Luke Kennard instead of Donovan Mitchell in 2017.