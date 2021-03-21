Top Stories

Raptors coach Nick Nurse fined $50K

The Raptors coach threw his facemask and directed profanity toward game officials after the Raptors' loss on March 19.

Official release

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been fined $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer’s table and toward the spectator stands, and for directing profanity toward game officials before exiting the playing court, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Raptors’ 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on March 19 at Amalie Arena.

