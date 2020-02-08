Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry exits due to whiplash vs. Pacers

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is known for his rumbling drives, but a third-quarter one Friday was unintentionally halted by a teammate, forcing Lowry from the game with whiplash.

Fouled from behind by Jeremy Lamb, Lowry was tracking his flipped up attempt while crouched and regaining his footing. Just as the shot dropped, he collided with Serge Ibaka’s thigh and immediately hit the deck, rocking side-to-side and grabbing at his neck. He ultimately rose and headed to the locker room under his own power.

Update: Kyle Lowry (whiplash) will not return. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 8, 2020

After the game, Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters that Lowry was “very sore” and “likely out” on Saturday, though X-rays were negative. Recently named an All-Star reserve, Lowry is averaging 19.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Eastern Conference’s second-best team.