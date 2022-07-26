Pistons bring back Classic Edition teal uniform for 2022-23

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons unveiled today their Classic Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season, a replica of the road uniforms the Pistons donned from 1996 – 2001. Allow us to re-introduce some classics. #ReturnOfTheTeal pic.twitter.com/Hb1HOqxUu8 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2022 #NewProfilePic | #ReturnOfTheTeal pic.twitter.com/EZLjU2CGkP — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2022

“To Pistons fans everywhere – we heard you, and this is for you,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “The teal jerseys represent a ‘colorful’ time in Pistons basketball and NBA history. We are thrilled to re-introduce the teal to a new generation of basketball fans, and can’t wait to see this version of Detroit Basketball suit up in them.” Uniform Story

The teal jersey represents its own unique era in Detroit Pistons history. The team clinched postseason berths on three separate occasions, with franchise standouts such as Grant Hill, Jerry Stackhouse, Lindsey Hunter, and Ben Wallace suiting up in the teal horsehead threads.

The uniform itself is a direct replica of the original – black, yellow, and red trim on a teal jersey that features the famed flaming horsehead. United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the Pistons official jersey patch and exclusive mortgage partner, is featured prominently on the jersey’s left front strap. The team is expected to sport the teal jerseys in approximately 10 games during the upcoming season as part of their 2022-23 uniform rotation.

The Pistons officially unveiled the jerseys on Monday night during a launch party at the Renaissance Center. Jerry Stackhouse, who began his time with the Pistons organization in the teal jersey, was on-site to showcase the Classic Edition uniform.