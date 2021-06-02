Pistons name John Beilein senior advisor of player development

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons hired John Beilein as a senior adviser for player development Wednesday, saying the hope is that the former NBA and Michigan coach can help the young team “maximize its potential.”

Owner Tom Gores credited coach Dwane Casey for the decision to add the 68-year-old Beilein.

“There is nothing more important to our franchise right now than the growth and development of our players,” Gores said. “Having spent time with John, we all know he is one of the best teachers in the game of basketball at any level. ”

Beilein spent 12 seasons at Michigan, piling up a 278-150 record as the Wolverines made nine trips to the NCAA Tournament, including five trips to the Sweet 16 and national championship game appearances in 2013 and 2018. He left to become head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for part of the 2019-20 season.

A year ago, Beilein resigned after just 54 games and only 14 wins with the rebuilding Cavaliers. The demands of travel, lack of practice time and a group of players who didn’t respond to his coaching style were not a good fit for the veteran coach. His role there also included a mission to develop young talent — much as it will be in Detroit.