Top Stories

Pacers guard Edmond Sumner undergoes successful surgery on torn Achilles

The fourth-year guard suffered a torn left Achilles tendon during an offseason workout last Thursday and will be out indefinitely.

Associated Press

Edmund Sumner played a career-high 16.2 minutes per game last season, averaging career bests in scoring (7.5) and rebounds (1.8).

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have lost backup point guard Edmond Sumner indefinitely with a torn left Achilles tendon.

Team officials announced the injury Tuesday by acknowledging Sumner was injured during an offseason workout. Sumner underwent successful surgery Monday in New York.

The 6-foot-4, 196-pound Detroit native was Indiana’s second-round pick in 2017 but his career has been slowed by a series of injuries including a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during his final season at Xavier.

Sumner slowly played his way into the Pacers regular rotation and appeared poised for a more significant role this season after guard Aaron Holiday was traded to the Washington Wizards this summer.

In 53 games last season, Sumner averaged 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 steals — all career highs — and 0.9 assists.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.