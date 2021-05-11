Top Stories
NBA reacts: Russell Westbrook becomes NBA's all-time triple-double leader
NBA legends, current players and others took to social media to congratulate Russell Westbrook for his triple-double feat.
From Social Media Reports
Congratulations poured in for Russell Westbrook from around the NBA, including the legend whose career triple-double record he broke Monday in Atlanta.
Westbrook’s 182nd career triple-double snapped a tie with the great Oscar Robertson, who retired in 1974 with a mark that virtually no one thought could be broken.
That was before Westbrook began an unprecedented onslaught on the record books, averaging a triple-double in four of the past five seasons with 145 individual instances.
Robertson, Magic Johnson and other players on the career list honored Westbrook for his feat, as well as the NBA, the Wizards and various family members and teammates.
The Big O, Magic, and more congratulate Russ!#WES182OOK | @russswest44 pic.twitter.com/eObUZ3Pmv2
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 11, 2021
The NBA's new all-time triple-double 👑. pic.twitter.com/1oRS3CwTia
— NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2021
Congratulations to Russell Westbrook for making NBA history passing Oscar Robertson to become the all-time leader in triple-doubles! @russwest44 🔥 https://t.co/lMZJ6lIg5O
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 11, 2021
Just watched history being made!!! Congratulations @russwest44 on breaking a record NO ONE thought would be broken. Well deserved, keep it up killa! #MindBlowing #Unreal #Unbelievable #VideoGameNumbers #MrTripleDouble pic.twitter.com/t4QBKOQeWN
— Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) May 11, 2021
Mr. Triple Double !!! Congratulations big bro. It’s a pleasure to witness history!! First Ballot HOF @russwest44
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021
It has been an honor and a blessing to share the floor with you Brodie. Congratulations on making HISTORY! 182 and counting… @russwest44 #whynot #andtheNEW https://t.co/8oJvXCOAbA
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021
Congrats to @russwest44 of the @WashWizards for setting the ALL-TIME RECORD for TRIPLE-DOUBLES! pic.twitter.com/pTuaUaEr1i
— NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2021
Let it be known @russwest44 @NBAHistory has been made! https://t.co/vvPOjKL6u8
— Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) May 11, 2021
Congrats @russwest44 for setting a new Triple-Double record. Wish every NBA player gave as much effort in every game as you do @NBATV @NBAonTNT @NBA @ESPNNBA @NBAOfficial @NBAcom @WashWizards
— Rick Barry (@Rick24Barry) May 11, 2021
Gotta be honest, never thought I would see a player avg a triple double for a season in my lifetime. To do it 4 out of the last 5 seasons!!! 😲😲. Now to be the ALL time leader. Iconic. All praise due!! 👑💯 #WHYNOT @russwest44
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2021
Mr. Triple-Double 😤 pic.twitter.com/PzMRp93C2u
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2021
With Russell Westbrook passing Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history, we look back at the "Big O" and his all-around game! #NBAVaultpic.twitter.com/vhxFDdnoKA
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 11, 2021
Russell, though . . .@Russ west44. @WashWizards https://t.co/o0v402S5z0
— Michele Roberts (@MRobertsNBPA) May 11, 2021
Congratulations from Oklahoma City to @russwest44 on becoming the all-time triple-double leader!
There’s been some debate whether it is still “Russell Westbrook Day”… Tonight, let’s just say that it is.
We love you, Russ!
— Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 11, 2021
This family is 1 of 1.
Give Brodie his 🌹🌹🌹. Congratulations to our very own @russwest44 on becoming the all-time leader in triple-doubles. #JUMPMAN pic.twitter.com/W1SBFmclAl
— Jordan (@Jumpman23) May 11, 2021
182: Westbrook's rise to the NBA record 📝#WES182OOK | @russwest44
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 11, 2021
@russwest44 one of the best to ever do it…what an accomplishment
— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) May 11, 2021
Congrats to my brother @russwest44
Incredible player and person 🙏
TRIPLE-DOUBLE KING 👑 pic.twitter.com/LPUiTu88WQ
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) May 11, 2021
More congratulations pile in for Russ from around the NBA!#WES18ROOK | @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/K89VFFk0h2
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 11, 2021
Love from Russ's family ❤️❤️❤️#WES182OOK | @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/8sgaSfnSm6
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 11, 2021
Our family at @MSE wanted to say congratulations!#WES182OOK | @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/AzzulmZxiY
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 11, 2021
47 years later, Russell Westbrook has done the impossible.
WHY NOT, @russwest44? pic.twitter.com/AbKNiGwRc8
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 11, 2021
Congratulations to Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on becoming the NBA's all-time LEADER in triple-doubles (182)! #GoBruins | #NBABruins pic.twitter.com/5MysHRIs9L
— UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) May 11, 2021