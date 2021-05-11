NBA reacts: Russell Westbrook becomes NBA's all-time triple-double leader

Congratulations poured in for Russell Westbrook from around the NBA, including the legend whose career triple-double record he broke Monday in Atlanta.

Westbrook’s 182nd career triple-double snapped a tie with the great Oscar Robertson, who retired in 1974 with a mark that virtually no one thought could be broken.

That was before Westbrook began an unprecedented onslaught on the record books, averaging a triple-double in four of the past five seasons with 145 individual instances.

Robertson, Magic Johnson and other players on the career list honored Westbrook for his feat, as well as the NBA, the Wizards and various family members and teammates.

Congratulations to Russell Westbrook for making NBA history passing Oscar Robertson to become the all-time leader in triple-doubles! @russwest44 🔥 https://t.co/lMZJ6lIg5O — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 11, 2021

Mr. Triple Double !!! Congratulations big bro. It’s a pleasure to witness history!! First Ballot HOF @russwest44 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

It has been an honor and a blessing to share the floor with you Brodie. Congratulations on making HISTORY! 182 and counting… @russwest44 #whynot #andtheNEW https://t.co/8oJvXCOAbA — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Gotta be honest, never thought I would see a player avg a triple double for a season in my lifetime. To do it 4 out of the last 5 seasons!!! 😲😲. Now to be the ALL time leader. Iconic. All praise due!! 👑💯 #WHYNOT @russwest44 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2021

With Russell Westbrook passing Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history, we look back at the "Big O" and his all-around game! #NBAVaultpic.twitter.com/vhxFDdnoKA — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 11, 2021

Congratulations from Oklahoma City to @russwest44 on becoming the all-time triple-double leader! There’s been some debate whether it is still “Russell Westbrook Day”… Tonight, let’s just say that it is. We love you, Russ! — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 11, 2021

This family is 1 of 1. Give Brodie his 🌹🌹🌹. Congratulations to our very own @russwest44 on becoming the all-time leader in triple-doubles. #JUMPMAN pic.twitter.com/W1SBFmclAl — Jordan (@Jumpman23) May 11, 2021

@russwest44 one of the best to ever do it…what an accomplishment — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) May 11, 2021

Congrats to my brother @russwest44

Incredible player and person 🙏 TRIPLE-DOUBLE KING 👑 pic.twitter.com/LPUiTu88WQ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) May 11, 2021

More congratulations pile in for Russ from around the NBA!#WES18ROOK | @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/K89VFFk0h2 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 11, 2021