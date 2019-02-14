Report: Markieff Morris agrees to deal with Thunder

Free agent forward Markieff Morris has agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to sign with Oklahoma City, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2019

Morris was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans last week after they acquired him in a trade with the Washington Wizards on Feb. 7.

The 29-year-old forward has been sidelined since Dec. 28 with a neck injury. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over 34 games with the Wizards before the injury.

The Thunder (37-19) are currently the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.