Numbers preview: Suns (2) vs. Lakers (7)

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to defend their title, they’re going to do it as a 7 seed, having escaped their Play-In game against the Golden State Warriors with a three-point victory. The Lakers’ reward is a first round series against a team that ranked in the top seven on both ends of the floor. The Phoenix Suns don’t have the collective postseason experience that the Lakers do, but they’ve had a lot of success in big games this season.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for 2-7 series in the West, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Phoenix Suns (51-21)

Pace: 98.0 (24)

OffRtg: 116.3 (7)

DefRtg: 110.4 (6)

NetRtg: +5.9 (3)

Suns notes – General:

Suns 2020-21 shot profile

Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 1,054 1,560 67.6% 3 25% 30 Other paint 578 1,156 50.0% 1 18% 15 Mid-range 546 1,152 47.4% 1 18% 4 Corner 3 302 692 43.6% 2 11% 5 Above-break 3 638 1,786 35.7% 16 28% 21

%FGA = Percentage of total field goal attempts

Suns notes – Offense:

Saw the league’s fourth biggest jump (+4.9) in points scored per 100 possessions, from 111.3 (12th) last season to 116.3 (seventh) this season. Only team that ranked in the top five in both effective field goal percentage and turnover rate. One of three teams – Brooklyn and Denver were the others – that ranked in the top 10 in field goal percentage in the paint (60.1%, first), mid-range field goal percentage (47.4%, first), and 3-point percentage (37.8%, seventh). Saw the league’s biggest drop in the percentage of their shots that came in the restricted area, from 33% (13th) last season to 25% (30th) this season. Assist/turnover ratio of 2.15 led the league and was the second highest mark in the 44 seasons for which turnovers have been counted. Shot a league-best 49.0% on pull-up 2-pointers. Ranked second in effective field goal percentage on pull-up jumpers (49.9%). Free throw percentage of 83.44% ranked second, both this season and in NBA history. They joined the Clippers in breaking the record the Suns set last season (83.39%).

Suns four factors

Own/Opp. eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Own 56.4% 3 0.212 29 12.6% 4 24.8% 25 Opponent 53.4% 10 0.250 15 13.7% 16 25.9% 11

eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions

OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained

Suns notes – Defense:

Ranked 28th, 30th and 29th defensively in the three seasons before hiring Monty Williams. Ranked 17th last season and sixth this season, just the second time in the last 15 seasons that the Suns have been a better-than-average defensive team. Had the league’s biggest differential between opponent field goal percentage in the paint (57.0%, eighth highest) and opponent effective field goal percentage from outside the paint (50.2%, seventh lowest). Ranked fifth in opponent 3-point percentage (35.4%). Allowed just 0.84 points per possession, the league’s second lowest rate, from pick-and-roll ball-handlers. Opponents took only 2.6 times as many 3-point attempts as mid-range attempts. That was the league’s third lowest ratio. Were the only team with a winning record (16-13) when their opponent shot 40% or better from 3-point range. Allowed just 0.88 points per possession when playing zone, according to Synergy tracking. That was the best mark among the 23 teams that played at least 100 total possessions of zone defense, though their 130 possessions of zone was just the 22nd highest total.

Suns notes – Lineups:

Starting lineup – Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder and Ayton – played 706 total minutes, most in the league. It outscored opponents by 4.7 points per 100 possessions, a mark which ranked 24th among 30 lineups that played at least 200 minutes. Starting lineup played 58 clutch minutes, second most in the league. The lineup with Cam Johnson in Jae Crowder’s place played the third most (36 clutch minutes). Led the league in aggregate bench point differential per 100 possessions (+2.8).

Suns notes – Individuals:

Los Angeles Lakers (42-30)

Pace: 98.9 (21)

OffRtg: 109.8 (24)

DefRtg: 106.8 (1)

NetRtg: +2.9 (8)

Lakers notes – General:

Saw the league’s sixth biggest drop in winning percentage (-0.149) and its eighth biggest drop in point differential per 100 possessions (-2.7). Including their Play-In win over Golden State, they’re 31-15 with LeBron James and 12-15 without him. Only team with a top-five mark in clutch winning percentage in each of the last two seasons. Were 21-14 (fifth best) in games that were within five points in the last five minutes (13-6 with LeBron James) this season. That doesn’t include their Play-In win over Golden State.

Lakers 2020-21 shot profile

Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 1,391 2,074 67.1% 7 33% 6 Other paint 407 982 41.4% 21 16% 22 Mid-range 333 895 37.2% 28 14% 10 Corner 3 213 585 36.4% 24 9% 11 Above-break 3 581 1,652 35.2% 19 27% 23

%FGA = Percentage of total field goal attempts

Lakers notes – Offense:

Saw the league’s fourth biggest drop (-1.9) in points scored per 100 possessions, from 111.7 (11th) last season to 109.8 (24th) this season. Saw the league’s second biggest drop in fast break points per game, from 18.4 (second) last season to 13.3 (11th) this season. For the second straight season, they had the league’s biggest differential between their field goal percentage in the paint (58.8%, seventh) and their effective field goal percentage on shots from outside the paint (48.7%, 26th). 79% of their 3-point attempts, the league’s highest rate, were catch-and-shoot attempts. Ranked last in effective field goal percentage on pull-up jumpers (40.5%). Ranked third with 4.1 secondary assists per game. Rank last in average dribbles per touch (2.05). Were the league’s slowest moving team on offense, averaging 4.24 miles per hour. Ranked fifth in ball movement (345 passes per 24 minutes of possession), but 30th in player movement (10.5 miles traveled per 24 minutes of possession).

Lakers four factors

Own/Opp. eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Own 53.6% 18 0.271 6 15.2% 28 26.9% 14 Opponent 52.6% 5 0.237 11 15.2% 4 25.2% 7

eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions

OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained

Lakers notes – Defense:

Lakers notes – Lineups:

Were 19-8 with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis and outscored their opponents by 11.2 points per 100 possessions with both on the floor, better than their mark of +8.0 (in more than twice as many minutes) last season. The Lakers were 11.1 points per 100 possessions better with James on the floor (+9.2) than they were with him off the floor (-1.9). That was the tied for the fifth biggest differential among 233 players who played at least 1,000 minutes for a single team. 37% of their scoring, the league’s second highest rate, came from reserves. Only team that didn’t play a rookie this season.

Lakers notes – Individuals:

Regular season matchup

Phoenix won, 2-1

Mar. 2 @ Lakers – Suns 114, Lakers 104

Mar. 21 @ Phoenix – Suns 111, Lakers 94

May 9 @ Lakers – Lakers 123, Suns 110

Pace: 97.0 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes

Phoenix OffRtg: 114.3 (3rd vs. Lakers)

Lakers OffRtg: 111.1 (15th vs. Phoenix)

Total points scored, season series

Area PHX LAL Diff. Restricted area 88 102 -14 Other paint 50 38 12 Total in paint 138 140 -2 Mid-range 28 30 -2 3-point range 108 87 21 Total outside paint 136 117 19 Free throws 61 64 -3 Fast break points 26 24 2 2nd chance points 32 35 -3

Matchup notes:

* * *

John Schuhmann is a senior stats analyst for NBA.com. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

