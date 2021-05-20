Top Stories
Finalists announced for 2020-21 NBA awards
The league announces the finalists for six awards that honor top performers for the 2020-21 regular season.
Official release
NEW YORK — The NBA today announced the finalists for six awards that honor top performers for the 2020-21 regular season: NBA Coach of the Year, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player, Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and Kia NBA Sixth Man.
The three finalists for each annual award, based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, are listed in alphabetical order below ⬇️
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
- Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
- Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons
- Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets
- Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Kia NBA Sixth Man
- Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
- Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz
- Derrick Rose, New York Knicks
NBA Coach of the Year
- Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
- Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks
- Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns
TNT will announce the winner of each award during its coverage of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Each voter’s complete ballot for each award will be posted at pr.nba.com after the announcement of all end-of-season awards.