Numbers preview: Nuggets (3) vs. Blazers (6)

The Denver Nuggets will begin the playoffs with a depleted backcourt. Jamal Murray (ACL tear) is done for the season, while Will Barton (hamstring strain) and P.J. Dozier (adductor soreness) are expected to miss at least the first game of their first round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. But, behind the Kia MVP campaign of Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets haven’t really broken stride. And for the third straight year, they have a top-3 seed in the Western Conference.

The Portland Trail Blazers have had an up-and-down-and-up-again season. They have big advantages in the backcourt and size to deal with Jokic. But the emergence of Michael Porter Jr. could make a difference for Denver.

Here are some statistical notes to get you ready for 3-6 series in the West, with links to let you dive in and explore more. Game 1 is Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Pace = Possessions per 48 minutes

OffRtg = Points scored per 100 possessions

DefRtg = Points allowed per 100 possessions

NetRtg = Point differential per 100 possessions

Denver Nuggets (47-25)

Pace: 97.7 (27)

OffRtg: 116.3 (6)

DefRtg: 111.5 (11)

NetRtg: +4.8 (6)

Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Portland: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Nuggets notes – General:

Started the season 17-15 and were tied with Phoenix for the league’s best record (30-10) after that. Outscored their opponents by 14.2 points per 100 possessions in the first quarter, the best mark for any team in any quarter. Only team that’s ranked in the bottom five in pace in each of the last three seasons.

Nuggets 2020-21 shot profile

Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 1,226 1,817 67.5% 5 28% 22 Other paint 562 1,219 46.1% 4 19% 10 Mid-range 399 924 43.2% 9 14% 11 Corner 3 241 563 42.8% 4 9% 19 Above-break 3 686 1,883 36.4% 11 29% 16

%FGA = Percentage of total field goal attempts

Nuggets notes – Offense:

Got just 12.6 points per game, fewest in the league, from pick-and-roll ball-handlers. Jamal Murray accounted for 300 (33%) of their 910 total pick-and-roll ball-handler points. Ranked second with 4.1 secondary assists per game. Had the league’s smallest differential between their winning percentage when they shot the league average or better from 3-point range (26-13, 0.667) and their winning percentage when they shot worse than the league average (21-12, 0.636). Scored 1.18 points per possession, the league’s second best mark, against zone, according to Synergy tracking. 125.5 points scored per 100 possessions in the first quarter was the best mark for any team in any quarter.

Nuggets four factors

Own/Opp. eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Own 55.7% 6 0.219 28 13.6% 15 29.2% 2 Opponent 54.5% 21 0.258 23 14.3% 12 24.9% 6

eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions

OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained

Nuggets notes – Defense:

Nuggets notes – Lineups:

Most-used lineup that doesn’t include Murray, Barton or Dozier – Campazzo, Rivers, Gordon, Porter and Jokic – played 71 total minutes. Outscored opponents by 10.8 points per 100 possessions in 558 total minutes with Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic on the floor together. The Nuggets scored 16.8 more points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the floor (120.2) than they did with him off the floor (103.4). That was the biggest on-off differential for offensive efficiency among 233 players who played at least 1,000 minutes for a single team. The Nuggets also scored 120.2 points per 100 possessions with Porter on the floor. That was tied with Jokic for the third highest on-court mark among 345 players who averaged at least 10 minutes per game. The Nuggets averaged just 96.8 possessions per 48 minutes with Millsap on the floor. That was the second lowest on-court mark among those 345 players. Got just 28% of their scoring, the league’s third lowest rate, from reserves.

Nuggets notes – Individuals:

Portland Trail Blazers (42-30)

Pace: 99.0 (19)

OffRtg: 117.1 (2)

DefRtg: 115.3 (29)

NetRtg: +1.8 (12)

Regular season: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

vs. Denver: Team stats | Advanced splits | Player stats | Player shooting | Lineups

Blazers notes – General:

Have reached the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons, the league’s longest active streak. Combined with their opponents to score 116.1 points per 100 possessions, by far the league’s highest combined mark for a team and its opponents. Were outscored by 8.0 points in the paint per game, the league’s biggest discrepancy. Also had the four biggest discrepancy in fast break points per game (-2.1). Led the league with seven wins (they were 7-18) after trailing by 15 points or more.

Blazers 2020-21 shot profile

Area FGM FGA FG% Rank %FGA Rank Restricted area 1,126 1,851 60.8% 26 28% 23 Other paint 290 785 36.9% 29 12% 30 Mid-range 426 987 43.2% 10 15% 8 Corner 3 200 509 39.3% 15 8% 28 Above-break 3 931 2,416 38.5% 5 37% 1

%FGA = Percentage of total field goal attempts

Blazers notes – Offense:

Blazers four factors

Own/Opp. eFG% Rank FTA Rate Rank TO% Rank OREB% Rank Own 54.0% 15 0.238 22 11.2% 1 27.3% 10 Opponent 54.6% 22 0.258 21 12.5% 27 26.9% 20

eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 * 3PM)) / FGA

FTA Rate = FTA/FGA

TO% = Turnovers per 100 possessions

OREB% = Percentage of available offensive rebounds obtained

Blazers notes – Defense:

Only team that has ranked in the bottom five defensively in each of the last two seasons. Were one of two teams – the Timberwolves were the other – that ranked in the bottom 10 in three of the four factors on defense, ranking 20th in the fourth. Allowed 15.5 second chance points per game, most in the league. Ranked third in clutch defense, allowing just 99.3 points per 100 possessions with the score within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime. Opponents shot just 21-for-85 (24.7%) on clutch 3s.

Blazers notes – Lineups:

Starting lineup – Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Covington and Nurkic – outscored opponents by 13.4 points per 100 possessions, the seventh best mark among 30 lineups that played at least 200 minutes together. It committed just 10.8 turnovers per 100 possessions, fewest among those 30 lineups. Two other Portland lineups (both including Lillard and Covington) were also in the top six in regard to fewest turnovers per 100 possessions. Outscored their opponents by 9.3 points per 100 possessions in 1,068 total minutes with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum on the floor together. Were outscored by 0.3 per 100 in 1,862 total minutes with one on the floor without the other. Allowed 8.4 fewer points per 100 possessions with Jusuf Nurkic on the floor (108.2) than they did with him off the floor (116.6). That was the eighth biggest on-off differential for points allowed per 100 possessions among players who played at least 750 minutes for a single team. Got only 5% of their minutes, the league’s second lowest rate, from rookies or second-year players.

Blazers notes – Individuals:

Regular season matchup

Nuggets vs. Blazers Playoff Matchup

Nuggets won season series, 2-1

Pace: 93.7 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes

Denver OffRtg: 118.5 (7th vs. Portland)

Portland OffRtg: 122.1 (4th vs. Denver)

Total points scored, season series

Area DEN POR Diff. Restricted area 106 108 -2 Other paint 20 10 10 Total in paint 126 118 8 Mid-range 38 48 -10 3-point range 123 132 -9 Total outside paint 161 180 -19 Free throws 46 45 1 Fast break points 36 28 8 2nd chance points 39 45 -6

Matchup notes:

The first meeting took place before the Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon and the Blazers acquired Norman Powell. Only three Nuggets – Facundo Campazzo, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. – played in all three games, and none of them played in the second half of the May 16 meeting. CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic each missed the first meeting for Portland. The Blazers had the league’s sixth best record (32-5, 0.865) when tied or leading after the third quarter. Two of those five losses came to the Nuggets. The score was tied after three on Feb. 23 and Portland led by two after three on Apr. 21. Both games were still within five in the last five minutes and the Nuggets scored 20 points on 16 clutch possessions, while the Blazers scored just eight points on 14 clutch possessions. The May 16 game was the Blazers’ second most efficient game of the season (132 points on 97 possessions) and the second most efficient game any team had against the Nuggets. The Nuggets’ one turnover on Feb. 23 was the fewest for any team in a game since turnovers started being tracked in 1977. Jokic’s 41 points on Feb. 23 were the fifth most for a player against the Blazers this season. His 4.0 assists per game were his second lowest average against any opponent this season. Over the three games, Nurkic and Enes Kanter defended him about the same amount of time. Damian Lillard’s 2.7 free throw attempts per game were his second lowest average against any opponent. Campazzo was his primary defender and Lillard shot just 4-for-15 (with only two free throw attempts) against that matchup.