Nike unveils 2020 Jordan Brand NBA All-Star Edition uniforms

Jan. 31 Update: All-Star uniforms to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant

* * *

On Thursday, Nike unveiled the 2020 Jordan Brand NBA All-Star Edition uniforms, inspired by host city Chicago and the train lines that unite its people.

Here’s more from Nike on the uniform design:

The eight lines of the train match the number of uniforms seen on court during NBA All-Star 2020. With that in mind, Jordan Brand and Nike designers incorporated the color of each track into the uniforms as a base: blue and red for the NBA All-Star Game; purple and orange for NBA Rising Stars; green and pink for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles; and brown and yellow for the NBA Cares Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game. The Jordan Brand official NBA All-Star game uniforms add the six-pointed star from the Chicago flag as the symbolic refrain while inviting the attitude of the ‘90s-era alternate uniforms worn by the hometown Bulls. Its representation on-court spans the bold (It’s integrated into the NBA Star logo on the chest) and the subtle. For example, a closer look at the pinstripes reveals the integration of the star. A multi-colored star is also partially visible in the short’s side panel. The silver satin on the numbers and letters are inspired by the trains’ worn patina.

Earlier Thursday, the NBA All-Star starters were announced, headlined by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with first-time All-Stars Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

The team rosters for the 69th NBA All-Star Game will be revealed on TNT in a special NBA All-Star Draft Show on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.