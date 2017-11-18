New York Knicks' Joakim Noah remains upbeat despite tough situation

Joakim Noah’s shouts and seal claps are a lot more effective when he’s in uniform and lathered up as a defensive dervish, rather than sitting on a bench in street clothes. But that’s his current situation with the New York Knicks and it apparently isn’t changing anytime soon.

Noah feels he cannot turn back the clock to regain the form he flashed when finishing fourth in 2014 MVP balloting with Chicago. So New York Knicks fans should forget about turning back their team’s clock to the day before Phil Jackson signed the Chicago fan favorite to that $72 million contract in 2016 free agency.

Here is some of Knicks beat writer Marc Berman’s take from the New York Post: