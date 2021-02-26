Nets' Kevin Durant (hamstring) will not return until after All-Star break

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will remain sidelined through the NBA All-Star Break as he recovers from a left hamstring injury, the team announced on Friday.

Durant underwent a routine follow-up MRI that “provided a clearer picture of the hamstring” and showed a need for an additional recovery period. The Nets stated they are confident Durant will return to full strength and “perform at the level at which he has been playing this season.”

The 32-year-old superstar has been in and out of the Nets’ lineup this season due to both injury and health and safety protocols. When active, Durant has been excellent for Brooklyn, averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists while making a reach for the 50-40-90 club again.

Still, the Nets haven’t skipped a beat since Durant’s last game on Feb. 13. With James Harden and Kyrie Irving leading the way, Brooklyn is in the midst of an eight-game winning streak (its longest since 2006) and stationed at second in the Eastern Conference.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will be in charge of selecting a replacement player for Durant in the 2021All-Star Game.