Nets guard Joe Harris to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Brooklyn's long-time sharpshooter will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

From NBA.com News Services

Joe Harris runs onto the court before the game against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 31, 2021.

Brooklyn’s hopes for a late-season turnaround will not include one of its best shooters. Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters on Thursday that Joe Harris, the former MTN DEW 3-Point champion, would undergo surgery on his left ankle that would keep him out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Harris has played just 14 games this season, averaging 11.3 points while shooting 46.6% from deep. The former second-round pick is in his sixth season with the Nets franchise after initially being drafted by Cleveland in 2014.

Brooklyn was 10-4 in the games Harris played, the last of which a 24-point win over Oklahoma City on Nov. 14. The Nets (32-31) entered Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Miami Heat in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, on track for a Play-In Tournament berth barring a chase-down of Boston or Cleveland in the standings over the season’s final 19 games.

