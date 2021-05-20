NBABet To Debut New Betting-Focused TV Show and Social Handles

NBA, Turner Sports & BetMGM partner to launch NBA TV’s first betting-focused studio show; Action Network to produce content, manage @NBABet Social Media

NBA Digital today announced a new “NBA Bet” content initiative, which will feature the debut of a weekly NBA TV show and betting-focused content across NBA.com, the NBA App and social platforms.

As part of this multi-platform offering, the NBA, Turner Sports and BetMGM will premiere NBA TV’s first live studio show dedicated to betting-focused information and analysis – NBABet presented by BetMGM – beginning Friday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The 30-minute weekly show launches the day before the NBA Playoffs tip off and will continue through the first two rounds of the Playoffs.

Based out of WarnerMedia Studios in Atlanta, the show’s quick-hitting format will feature league-wide NBA betting analysis and breakdowns from experts across the industry. As the presenting partner of NBABet, BetMGM’s data feed will be integrated and the latest BetMGM NBA odds will be shown throughout each show.

In the second round of the playoffs, NBA.com and the NBA App will feature a new NBABet section, which will include editorial content for fans from content partners such as Action Network, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo Sports, among others. The weekly show will also be available to NBA TV subscribers.

The NBA is also launching a new social media account, @NBABet, which will be programmed by Action Network. @NBABet will engage NBA fans with video segments, highlights, analysis, insights, trends and more – all from a betting perspective.

Over the past two seasons, NBA Digital has offered NBABet Stream, an alternate betting-focused telecast for NBA League Pass and NBA TV subscribers, which has featured betting focused graphics and commentary from experts from Action Network, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo Sports.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2020-21 season featured 107 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all platforms, widely recognized for its expansive partnerships with the NBA, Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and the National Hockey League. The Turner Sports portfolio also includes Bleacher Report, the #1 digital destination for young sports fans driving engagement and video views across all social platforms and the B/R app, with premier brands including House of Highlights, B/R Football, B/R Gridiron, B/R Kicks, B/R Betting, B/R Walk-Off, and B/R Gaming. Turner Sports co-manages NBA Digital – comprised of NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com – as well as NCAA.com and the NCAA March Madness Live suite of products. Visit the Turner Sports online pressroom for additional press materials; follow Turner Sports on Twitter at @TurnerSportsPR.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts’ U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About NBA Digital

NBA Digital is the NBA’s extensive cross-platform portfolio of digital assets jointly managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, including NBA TV, the NBA App, NBA.com, NBA League Pass and NBAGLEAGUE.com.

About The Action Network

Launched in October 2018, The Action Network provides premium sports betting analysis, real-time odds and in-depth data and tools via its website and app. Serving millions of users across its web and app platform as well as its social handles, Action has been featured in The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sports Business Journal and dozens of other media outlets as the leading source for news, information, and primary data in sports betting.