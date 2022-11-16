NBA Yahoo DFS Plays: Wed., Nov. 16

We’ve got 10 games on the docket for NBA DFS action, and we’ll be identifying ideal targets for all positions. The game with the highest projected total goes to the Celtics-Hawks matchup, but there are several other exploitable spots to take advantage of on the slate. We’ll endeavor to look past the most obvious selections like Giannis Antetokounmpo and opt for unique value.

GUARDS

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($48) vs. IND

We’ve been waiting a while to call Ball’s number, but he’s back to full health and in a great position Wednesday evening. The Pacers may be without Tyrese Haliburton, which creates backcourt seams for Ball to weave through. He’s averaged 16 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds since his return to action, and we expect those numbers to uptick steadily.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($22) vs. NYK

The Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic for a while, so it’ll be up to Murray and his supporting cast to prop up the offense. Murray is still not his usual self beyond the arc, but he’s generating great fantasy value, making his low salary worthwhile. He’s averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds through 12 games. The game script suggests that his assist numbers may be down a bit Wednesday, but his shot volume will likely be up.

FORWARDS

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($20) @ CHA

We’re reaching low for both of our forward candidates. If Tyrese Haliburton misses as expected, Mathurin has been a big beneficiary whenever Haliburton is off the floor. Although he’ll likely come off the bench, the salary is just too good for the rookie, who can go on a run at any given moment. The upside makes him a great value add.

Caleb Martin, MIA ($15) @ TOR

We know you’ll have your eye on Wednesday’s elites, and you’ll be overjoyed to fill up your roster with big talent when you have someone like Martin there to save you some coin. Bam Adebayo’s status is uncertain, and Tyler Herro is out. Almost every center on the roster has an injury tag, and Martin is a hybrid forward who can stretch the floor with his shooting and play multiple positions. He usually posts solid secondary numbers, and you can bet his volume will be up in this scenario.

CENTER

Rudy Gobert, MIN ($27) @ ORL

The Magic’s roster is full of injury tags, most of which are in the frontcourt. While some players may shed their designation by gametime, it should be a very exploitable situation for Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns ($40). You can add Timberwolves to your roster liberally without much concern about decreased production. This is an excellent spot for the entire roster.