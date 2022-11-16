NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel plays and lineup strategy for Wed., Nov. 16

The NBA has a huge 10-game slate Wednesday with plenty of intriguing players on FanDuel. The first lineup lock is at 7:00 p.m. ET for all of FanDuel’s featured contests.

Injuries

***NOTE: This is not a complete list of injuries. Ongoing and less consequential injuries are excluded. Use your best judgment for pivots in long-term situations.

IND Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) – QUESTIONABLE

Bennedict Mathurin ($5,800), who has been featured frequently in previous articles, is a possible candidate to start after a lineup shift but will get a usage boost even if he isn’t in the starting five.

ORL Paolo Banchero (ankle) – QUESTIONABLE

ORL Wendell Carter (foot) – QUESTIONABLE

Look for Mo Bamba ($4,600) and Terrence Ross ($4,000) to have increased roles amid these potential absences.

MIA Bam Adebayo (knee) – QUESTIONABLE

MIA Dewayne Dedmon (foot) – QUESTIONABLE

MIA Tyler Herro (ankle) – OUT

Almost every center, including the ones not mentioned, is questionable Wednesday. It’s best to wait and see who starts, but if the centers are a universal scratch, Caleb Martin ($4,600) will be a candidate for increased production. Gabe Vincent ($4,800) continues to work as a pivot.

TOR Fred VanVleet (illness) – QUESTIONABLE

TOR Gary Trent (hip) – QUESTIONABLE

Scottie Barnes ($7,600) will work the point, and Dalano Banton ($6,000) could start again if these absences hold.

NOP Zion Williamson (foot) – QUESTIONABLE

The start should go to Trey Murphy ($4,800) if Williamson is sidelined.

CLE Donovan Mitchell (ankle) – QUESTIONABLE

CLE Jarrett Allen (ankle) – OUT

Lamar Stevens ($3,500) and Kevin Love ($4,900) will have increased roles, and Caris LeVert ($6,300) will shift to off-guard if Mitchell misses.

MIL Jrue Holiday (ankle) – QUESTIONABLE

MIL Grayson Allen (ankle) – DOUBTFUL

Jevon Carter ($5,600) is the player to target if these absences hold.

DEN Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) – OUT

The elite big man will be sidelined, so look for Jeff Green ($3,500) and DeAndre Jordan ($4,000) to have increased involvement.

Elite Players

Our top two are all in favorable situations tonight, so you can’t go wrong with Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800) or Jayson Tatum ($10,600) as lineup anchors. A decimated Orlando frontcourt is also favorable for Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,000) tonight.

Moving down, I like LaMelo Ball ($8,300) and Jaylen Brown ($8,200) in the 8k range, as well as Brandon Ingram ($8,000) and DeMar DeRozan ($7,900) at the very bottom of the elite category.

Also consider: Stephen Curry, GSW ($10,300) @ PHX

Expected Chalk and Other Targets

Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,400) @ NOP

LaVine has been productive recently, and he also generated 38.8 FDFP against the Pelicans last week. His three appearances after a two-game absence have all featured solid totals in multiple categories, so he is an excellent candidate to meet value at this salary.

Josh Giddey, OKC ($6,800) @ WAS

Giddey regressed a bit after his masterful triple-double, but I expect him to bounce back against a porous Washington defense.

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL ($6,800) @ HOU

This is an excellent matchup against Houston. While Kevin Porter and Jalen Green are offensive standouts, their backcourt defense leaves a bit to be desired, and the Rockets will already have their hands full with Luka Doncic. Dinwiddie can run hot and cold as a shooter, but his volume usually gives him a decent number when you add in his decent assist totals.

D’Angelo Russell, MIN ($6,400) @ ORL

I’m moving off my usual Edwards endorsement and going with Russell this time around, mainly because I think his assist numbers against the shorthanded Magic will be too valuable. Edwards’ numbers should be just fine, but I sense that Russell’s connections inside to Towns and Gobert may be plentiful tonight.

Clint Capela, ATL ($6,200) vs. BOS

You can get other big men with dual eligibility, but Capela is a nice median value for the sole center position. He’s had decent results against the Celtics in his career, and his season totals are already littered with double-doubles.

Value Plays

There is a plethora of excellent values in the injury section, so be sure to refer back to them. I especially like DeAndre Jordan from that list.

Jalen Suggs, ORL ($5,900) vs. MIN

Orlando needs a scoring threat somewhere in its starting five, and it looks like Suggs will have little competition for volume if the injury tags hold. He had a bad game against Charlotte two nights ago, but that line was an aberration compared to his usual, which features good totals in multiple categories.

Al Horford, BOS ($5,500) @ ATL

Horford’s salary still surprises me, but I won’t complain, especially with his dual designations. I already endorsed Capela, so there will be a winner and loser in the rebound game among our endorsements, but I think both players should have totals that will meet their salary value.

MarJon Beauchamp, MIL ($3,800) vs. CLE

Khris Middleton‘s continued absence has forced the Bucks deeper into their depth chart, and the 2022 first-round pick has found some success off the bench. He’s a volatile pick who won’t always hit, but he has upside as long as his minutes stay consistent.

Also consider: Torrey Craig, PHX ($4,500) vs. GSW

