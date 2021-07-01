2021 Playoffs: West Final | Suns vs. Clippers

NBA Twitter reacts to Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns reaching The Finals

Chris Paul erupts for 41 points as the Suns eliminate the Clippers and return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

NBA.com staff and Twitter reports

The Phoenix Suns are headed back to The Finals for the first time in 28 years.

Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the LA Clippers 130-103 on Wednesday night to close out the Western Conference finals in six games.

Paul scored 31 of his 41 points in the second half and became oldest player in NBA history with 40+ points in a closeout game.

Paul advances to The Finals for the first time in his 16-year career on the same Staples Center court where he helped bring the Clippers to respectability over six seasons that ended in 2017.

Current and former players took to Twitter to congratulate the Suns — and especially Paul — on reaching the NBA’s biggest stage:

