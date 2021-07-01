NBA Twitter reacts to Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns reaching The Finals

Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the LA Clippers 130-103 on Wednesday night to close out the Western Conference finals in six games.

Paul scored 31 of his 41 points in the second half and became oldest player in NBA history with 40+ points in a closeout game.

Paul advances to The Finals for the first time in his 16-year career on the same Staples Center court where he helped bring the Clippers to respectability over six seasons that ended in 2017.

Current and former players took to Twitter to congratulate the Suns — and especially Paul — on reaching the NBA’s biggest stage:

Yo @Suns y’all did that. Respect. Congrats. 16 yrs a long time @CP3 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 1, 2021

CP painted a masterpiece tonight ! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 1, 2021

Happy for the big homie @CP3 that boy is something special!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 1, 2021

Point GOD redemption tour continues! @CP3 — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) July 1, 2021

My MVP got his team to the FINALS!!! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/A3iyHGLAfw — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 1, 2021

Damn! The @Suns have made the finals!!!! As a east valley kid I couldn’t be happier and proud of this team! — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) July 1, 2021

Well @CP3 has answered the critics lying in wait to criticize another 3-1 let down. No. He drops 41 on your hidden notebooks with that story already written. Good for him! #ClippersvsSuns #RallyTheValley — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) July 1, 2021

@CP3 congrats and well earned epic performance #NBAFinals — Jason "The Jet" Terry (@jasonterry31) July 1, 2021

Monty Williams and his journey is impossible to not love and root for. Sooo heartwarming. Faith, perseverance and hope 🙏🏼 — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) July 1, 2021