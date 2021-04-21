NBA teams, players react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

The NBA community reacted on Tuesday to the conviction of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd last year.

Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021

"I just hope that this is the type of statement by our justice system that gives hope and precedence for these type of verdicts to be the norm." pic.twitter.com/OucAdsFss6 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 20, 2021

“Today showed to me the power of community… The work is not done."@DwyaneWade reacts to the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/VQjWqTzUgh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 20, 2021

9 minutes, 29 seconds. pic.twitter.com/cCpzd3zeBq — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 20, 2021