NBA Summer League to return to Las Vegas in August

The NBA Summer League is officially back.

After taking a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, the NBA announced Wednesday the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 will take place August 8-17 in Las Vegas.

No other details were announced, but The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports all 30 teams will take part in the event that showcases rookies and other young players in one of the league’s most popular events.

NBA Summer League has traditionally been played at Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus.