NBA reacts to Hall of Famer Bill Russell's death

Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement that Russell was “the greatest champion in all of team sports.”

Current and past NBA players as well as others in and around the game shared their thoughts on his death.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Bill Russell: pic.twitter.com/DGX6ukOT4b — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 31, 2022

A statement from Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/RdYcnuCrmb — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 31, 2022

My thoughts about Bill Russell passing away…. I am working on an deeper thought provoking article tonight as I process what just happened. pic.twitter.com/M69pXNkaC0 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) August 1, 2022

Charles Barkley's statement regarding the passing of Bill Russell pic.twitter.com/kVwqnBchzO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 31, 2022

Thank you for paving the way. You will be missed legend. @RealBillRussell pic.twitter.com/obvwkMDCCc — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 31, 2022

Today, we lost a giant. As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 31, 2022

"I was drafted by Bill Russell. My first NBA coach was Bill Russell."@TheJetOnTNT reflects on his relationship with the NBA Legend pic.twitter.com/DwMF6InCer — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 31, 2022

A champion who revolutionized the game for all of us. Bill Russell was an inspiration to me in so many ways. May he Rest in Power. — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) July 31, 2022

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022

I’ll never forget this day we was like kids sitting around a camp fire listening to your stories pic.twitter.com/ZX3DDPRAwt — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

Rest in peace to an absolute LEGEND https://t.co/QwSHnWZraP — Antoine Walker (@WalkerAntoine8) July 31, 2022

So very sad to hear about Bill Russell today. He set the standard – on and off the court. RIP to an all-time winner, teammate and person. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/OIzUn8aLwG — Brad Stevens (@BCCoachStevens) July 31, 2022

My hero. My friend. What a hole we have now. 🙏🏾 🐐 pic.twitter.com/NQlIO7hk8k — Cedric Maxwell (@cedricmaxwell81) July 31, 2022

RIP to the Legend Bill Russell — James Harden (@JHarden13) July 31, 2022

I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of the greatest winner the game of basketball has ever seen, a legend, hall of famer, mentor and my friend for over 30 years, Bill Russell. 💔 pic.twitter.com/iiSkVq2kdn — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell was my idol. I looked up to him on the court and off. His success on the court was undeniable; he was dominate and great, winning 11 NBA championships. Off the court, Bill Russell paved the way for guys like me. pic.twitter.com/ZMIrEx8Tne — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

He was one of the first athletes on the front line fighting for social justice, equity, equality, and civil rights. That’s why I admired and loved him so much. Over the course of our friendship, he always reminded me about making things better in the Black community. pic.twitter.com/K73adpaWZ4 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell was the most powerful ambassador of the NBA. I held him in the highest regard and tried to build on the groundwork laid by him and his generation of players. Thank you, Bill, for leading the way and giving us such a high bar to shoot at. — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) July 31, 2022

Rest in peace Bill Russell you were everything we all aspired to be, your winning spirit will live forever my friend. Thank you for your words of wisdom. pic.twitter.com/rBjFS6nhzW — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 31, 2022

Unapologetically himself at all times!! The ultimate leader and just happened to be one of the best hoopers ever! RIP Mr Russell, you will be dearly missed 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/30xXhoGXsj — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 31, 2022

The world lost a legend with the passing of Bill Russell. His impact on basketball and society will not be forgotten. He handled every adversity with dignity and grace, and walked away a champion. My condolences to his family and those blessed enough to call him a friend. — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) July 31, 2022

Was an absolute honor to spend time with #BillRussell. He was a walking encyclopedia. I remember him quoting once – “Basketball is what I do for a living, but it’s not necessarily who I am.” His legacy will NEVER be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/5jBrMuxDn8 — James Worthy (@JamesWorthy42) August 1, 2022

Steve Kerr on the life and legacy of Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/5nT5kiFI3r — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 31, 2022

Coach Pop on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/89IrDvmIqO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 31, 2022

“The influence he had on those he was so close with is impressive, but the impact he had on so many people everywhere is legendary.” pic.twitter.com/U5aFPlsLdj — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Legend! 🙏🏽😞❤️ https://t.co/VhjGoIM8Ff — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 31, 2022

Bill was my idol growing up, to meet & work with him in 1986 for the Goodwill Games, was a thrill!That was the start of a 34 yr friendship. We were Inducted into the FIBA HOF together, & I loved listening to his stories. My heart goes out to his wife Jeannine. PEACE my friend- pic.twitter.com/JTfaepMZWR — Ann Meyers Drysdale (@AnnMeyers) July 31, 2022

I’m thinking these two met up already today and are having an epic reunion. pic.twitter.com/QKjeDRVJbL — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) July 31, 2022

R.I.P to the legend Bill Russell. 🤴🏿💫 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 31, 2022

Rest well, Bill Russell: one of the greatest on the court, a humanitarian, and a gracious human. My condolences and prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/v2aHm5x4yt — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) July 31, 2022

One of the most dominant players in @NBA History. An 11 times NBA Champion and one of the best to have ever done it. I’ll forever be honored to have met you. Thank you for everything you have given to the game and all of us. Rest in peace, @RealBillRussell. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HOouLIrXWv — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 31, 2022

You continually served as an inspiration on and off the court, leaving an impact on the game as well as the community. Rest In Peace Bill Russell. Forever a legend🕊 — T Mac (@Tmac_213) July 31, 2022

The NBA family just learned this afternoon that Bill Russell, the 11-time champion and Hall of Fame icon of the Boston Celtics, who used that fame to further the civil rights cause in the United States during the turbulent 1960s, has died at the age of 88. He will be missed💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/DA4R70Wjps — Dikembe Mutombo (@officialmutombo) July 31, 2022

RIP to the Legend Bill Russell — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell was a treasure as a player, coach and especially as a human being. @Lakers and @celtics fans can agree on this today. 😔💜💚😔 https://t.co/TTDfp9w8Zq — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 31, 2022

Rest Easy Bill🤎🙏🏾 🐐A lifetime of fighting, standing and winning✊🏾 but most of all caring for our community &ppl‼️ My Deepest condolences to his wife, family, friends and our whole basketball community🙏🏾 I’ll forever remember your smile, laugh&bigger than life personality❤️🕊 https://t.co/nATzFIWOOr — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) July 31, 2022

A true legend on and off the court. RIP Bill Russell 🕊 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) July 31, 2022

The Great Bill Russell has always been my basketball idol.

Not because he won 11 NBA championships and 5 MVPs.

It was mainly for his stand for civil rights and social justice.

We have lost a great one.

I can remember my first time meeting him and being like a nervous (1/1) — Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) July 31, 2022

This is a teary-eyed Sunday knowing that we lost a legendary human being @RealBillRussell His dedication to civil-rights, human-rights and the sport of basketball puts him beyond legendary status. That smile will be missed. pic.twitter.com/fmZSmFVkqp — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) July 31, 2022

RIP Bill Russell. A legend in every sense of the word, on and off the floor🙏🏽 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) July 31, 2022

12 time @NBA All-Star

11 NBA rings

5 MVPs

No 3-point line

No social media

Just played and dominated in a day and a league that was def not soft. @celtics to the core ☘️

RIP @RealBillRussell 😢 #LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/mG7K1AOfQq — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell 🙏🏾🧖🏾‍♂️🏀🥇🏆 You are loved, appreciated, honored,true pioneer , the greatest overall for all you stood for. Stood against and the doors that now fly open for us is a result of your Journey. May God Bless your family. And may the angels rejoice!!! thank you Legend — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) July 31, 2022

Our world lost a great man today. RIP To the OG GOAT 11 time NBA Champion Bill Russell🍀❤️ — Tyrone Muggsy Bogues (@MuggsyBogues) July 31, 2022

Today we lost one of the true Pillars & Giants of our game. Rest In Paradise 🕊… #billrussell pic.twitter.com/WBE2VuuYct — Carlos Boozer (@MisterCBooz) July 31, 2022

RIP to the Great Bill Russell! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) July 31, 2022

11X NBA CHAMPION. Rest easy 🐐 — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 31, 2022

RIP BILL RUSSELL pic.twitter.com/vzhaIQG2ZH — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) July 31, 2022

Thank you for all you did for us and this game. Thank you for paving the way. Respect and Love always. Rest in Paradise. 🙏🏿🕊🐐. https://t.co/BglOLLohHI — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) July 31, 2022

RIP to the legend🙏🏽 https://t.co/K6DJBNCyBD — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) July 31, 2022

Damn Rest Easy OG! NEVER FORGOTTEN! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/1FdpgDY4cl — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) July 31, 2022

Rick Welts on the passing of Bill Russell pic.twitter.com/VftdgmSLTV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 31, 2022