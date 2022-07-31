Top Stories

NBA reacts to Hall of Famer Bill Russell's death

NBA players, executives, personalities and luminaries share their thoughts on the death of the Celtics and NBA icon.

From NBA.com News Services

Bill Russell was an 11-time NBA champion whose impact went far beyond the basketball court as he fought for civil rights and social justice.

Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement that Russell was “the greatest champion in all of team sports.”

Current and past NBA players as well as others in and around the game shared their thoughts on his death.

