NBA family reacts to Elgin Baylor's death

Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star who soared through the 1960s with a high-scoring style of basketball that became the model for the modern player, died on March 22. He was 86.

The Lakers announced that Baylor died of natural causes in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

NBA stars, legends and teams took to social media to honor the Hall of Famer.

league. Cookie and I are praying for his wife Elaine, kids, and the entire Baylor family. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cRuOdwkaxI — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 22, 2021

Losses like the one we suffered today I can’t put into words. Our love to Elaine & the family #RIP Rabbit aka Elgin Baylor. I love you my friend #ElginBaylor pic.twitter.com/qT34sXE05T — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) March 22, 2021

“He’ll be sorely missed in the basketball community.” @TheJetOnTNT, @TurnerSportsEJ and Chuck react to the passing of Elgin Baylor.pic.twitter.com/YQEzzxdJuY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 22, 2021

Elgin Baylor: Forever part of our Lakers Family. pic.twitter.com/zcRhVUSSmx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 22, 2021

Tonight we pay tribute to a legend with our Elgin Baylor-designed City uniforms. pic.twitter.com/BV2CAcbrsN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 23, 2021

A statement from Jerry West on the passing of Elgin Baylor. pic.twitter.com/JTczP8ia5I — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 22, 2021

HEAT President Pat Riley has released the following statement on the passing of Elgin Baylor. “Besides being one of the greatest players in the history of the game, Elgin Baylor was one of the classiest, most dignified men of integrity I have ever met. He will be missed.” — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 22, 2021

One of the greatest players to ever come out of Washington, D.C. Our thoughts are with Elgin Baylor's family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/PuiVWwg7qP — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 22, 2021

Our game lost a pillar today. Rest in Power to the great Elgin Baylor 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) March 22, 2021

I am saddened by the passing of my boyhood idol @Hoophall @theelginbaylor He was the first player I watched as a kid to captivate fans with his athleticism and style of play. My prayers go out to his wife and family @NBAonTNT @NBA @NBATV @ESPNNBA @NBAcom — Rick Barry (@Rick24Barry) March 22, 2021

Condolences to the Family of the Great Elgin Baylor. One of my all time favorite NBA players. #restinpower #legend — Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) March 22, 2021

#NBA Hall Of Famer #ElginBaylor passed away today. Last summer I wrote this article on his activism as it’s important that we recognize the ppl who laid the foundation for #Lebron #StephCurry and all current athletes to use their platforms as they do todayhttps://t.co/WjMdZgev88 — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) March 22, 2021

RIP to one of the best to ever touch a basketball, Elgin Baylor 🙏🏽🕊 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 22, 2021

All modern individual offensive basketball flows from Elgin Baylor. He took a game that was horizontal and only a bit vertical and made it diagonal. Dr J, Michael and Kobe are his progeny. Knees did him in. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) March 22, 2021

RIP to a pioneer and legend of the game Elgin Baylor 🙏🏾❤️ — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) March 22, 2021