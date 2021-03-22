Top Stories

NBA family reacts to Elgin Baylor's death

NBA legends, current players and teams reflect on the death of one of the game's all-time best players.

From NBA Twitter reports

Elgin Baylor and Magic Johnson look on during the Elgin Baylor statue unveiling in 2017.

Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star who soared through the 1960s with a high-scoring style of basketball that became the model for the modern player, died on March 22. He was 86.

The Lakers announced that Baylor died of natural causes in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

NBA stars, legends and teams took to social media to honor the Hall of Famer.

