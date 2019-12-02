Uncategorized

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony named NBA Players of the Week

From NBA.com Staff

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 6.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks 122, Jazz 118 (Nov. 25)

50 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

Bucks 111, Hawks 102 (Nov. 27)

30 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks

Bucks 119, Cavaliers 110 (Nov. 29)

33 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Bucks 137, Hornets 96 (Nov. 30)

26 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Carmelo Anthony

Blazers 117, Bulls 94 (Nov. 25)

25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Blazers 136, Thunder 119 (Nov. 27)

19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Blazers 107, Bulls 103 (Nov. 29)

23 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

