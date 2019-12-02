Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony named NBA Players of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 6.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

• Bucks 122, Jazz 118 (Nov. 25)

50 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

• Bucks 111, Hawks 102 (Nov. 27)

30 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks

• Bucks 119, Cavaliers 110 (Nov. 29)

33 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

• Bucks 137, Hornets 96 (Nov. 30)

26 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

The Greek Freak has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week!! PPG: 34.8

RPG: 11.3

APG: 4.0

W/L: 4-0#FearTheDeer — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 2, 2019

Carmelo Anthony

• Blazers 117, Bulls 94 (Nov. 25)

25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

• Blazers 136, Thunder 119 (Nov. 27)

19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

• Blazers 107, Bulls 103 (Nov. 29)

23 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal