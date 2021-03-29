De'Aaron Fox, Terry Rozier named NBA Players of the Week

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 14.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 14. West: De'Aaron Fox (@SacramentoKings)

East: Terry Rozier (@hornets) pic.twitter.com/hOCszlO6Ah — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2021

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

De’Aaron Fox

𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 ☑️ 4-0 record

☑️ 36.8 PPG

☑️ 5.5 APG

☑️ 2.0 SPG

☑️ 64% from the field@swipathefox wins the award for the second time this season! 🦊 🔥 » https://t.co/MCPLES9KzG pic.twitter.com/70QXWnsF1l — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 29, 2021

Kings 119, Cavaliers 105 (Mar. 22)

30 points (13-23 FG), 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

> Video Box Score

Kings 110, Hawks 108 (Mar. 24)

37 points (13-20 FG, 3-4 3P, 8-9 FT), 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Kings 141, Warriors 119 (Mar. 25)

44 points (16-22 FG, 3-7 3P, 9-10 FT), 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

> Video Box Score

Kings 100, Cavaliers 98 (Mar. 27)

36 points (15-24 FG, 4-4 FT), 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

> Video Box Score

Terry Rozier

🔥 24.3 PPG

🔥 47 FG%

🔥 20PT Consecutive Double-Doubles

🔥 Fastest player in Hornets franchise history to hit 300 three-pointers CONGRATS to @T_Rozzay3, the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. 😏👻 🔗: https://t.co/4XAGswwSBL pic.twitter.com/w91X4N0lAy — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 29, 2021

Hornets 100, Spurs 97 (Mar. 22)

24 points (6-17 FG, 9-10 FT), 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Hornets 122, Rockets 97 (Mar. 24)

25 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3P), 3 rebounds, 4 assists

> Video Box Score

Hornets 110, Heat 105 (Mar. 26)

26 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3P), 5 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Suns 101, Hornets 97 (Mar. 28)

22 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3P), 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

> Video Box Score