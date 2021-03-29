Top Stories

De'Aaron Fox, Terry Rozier named NBA Players of the Week

The dynamic guards each had big performances during Week 14.

From NBA.com Staff

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 14.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

De’Aaron Fox

Kings 119, Cavaliers 105 (Mar. 22)

30 points (13-23 FG), 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

Kings 110, Hawks 108 (Mar. 24)

37 points (13-20 FG, 3-4 3P, 8-9 FT), 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Kings 141, Warriors 119 (Mar. 25)

44 points (16-22 FG, 3-7 3P, 9-10 FT), 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

Kings 100, Cavaliers 98 (Mar. 27)

36 points (15-24 FG, 4-4 FT), 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Terry Rozier

Hornets 100, Spurs 97 (Mar. 22)

24 points (6-17 FG, 9-10 FT), 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Hornets 122, Rockets 97 (Mar. 24)

25 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3P), 3 rebounds, 4 assists

Hornets 110, Heat 105 (Mar. 26)

26 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3P), 5 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 block

Suns 101, Hornets 97 (Mar. 28)

22 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3P), 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

