Top Stories

Josh Richardson, DeMar DeRozan named NBA Players of the Week

From NBA.com Staff

Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson and Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 12.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Josh Richardson

76ers 120, Thunder 113 (Jan. 6)

23 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

76ers 109, Celtics 98 (Jan. 9)

29 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds

Mavericks 109, 76ers 91 (Jan. 11)

16 points, 2 rebounds

DeMar DeRozan

Spurs 126, Bucks 104 (Jan. 6)

25 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds

Spurs 129, Celtics 114 (Jan. 8)

31 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Grizzlies 134, Spurs 121 (Jan. 10)

36 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds, 1 steal

Spurs 105, Raptors 104 (Jan. 12)

25 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.