Josh Richardson, DeMar DeRozan named NBA Players of the Week

Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson and Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 12.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Josh Richardson

• 76ers 120, Thunder 113 (Jan. 6)

23 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal

• 76ers 109, Celtics 98 (Jan. 9)

29 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds

• Mavericks 109, 76ers 91 (Jan. 11)

16 points, 2 rebounds

Guiding the @sixers to a 2-1 record during Week 12, @J_Rich1 was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week! #PhilaUnite 22.7 PPG | 2.3 RPG | 3.7 APG pic.twitter.com/i7IcepicHV — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2020

DeMar DeRozan

• Spurs 126, Bucks 104 (Jan. 6)

25 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds

• Spurs 129, Celtics 114 (Jan. 8)

31 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

• Grizzlies 134, Spurs 121 (Jan. 10)

36 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds, 1 steal

• Spurs 105, Raptors 104 (Jan. 12)

25 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals