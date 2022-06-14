2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Celtics

NBA players react to Andrew Wiggins' Game 5 dominance

The former No. 1 overall pick is playing his best basketball on the biggest stage, and people are noticing.

From NBA Twitter reports

Phantom Cam: Wiggins soars for the huge slam

From printing posters to shutting down stars, Andrew Wiggins was the lead story coming out of Golden State’s Game 5 win against Boston on Monday. The former No.1 pick finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds after amassing 17 points and 16 rebounds in Game 4.

Wiggins has seen his career arc shift mightily since the Timberwolves traded him to the Warriors, with a February peak in his All-Star starting nod. Now, the 27-year-old forward is just one game away from an NBA championship.

The drama of Wiggins’ story, punctuated by Monday’s performance, did not go unnoticed by the NBA world as former players and NBA legends chimed in on his play.

 

It was an eerily appropriate performance for Wiggins, who followed in the NBA Finals footsteps of his father. Mitchell Wiggins also made his mark in Game 5 of the 1986 Finals against, you guessed it, the Boston Celtics.

 

