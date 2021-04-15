Top Stories

NBA players, legends react to LaMarcus Aldridge's retirement

Current and former NBA players react to the big man's decision to retire after 15 seasons.

From NBA Twitter reports

LaMarcus Aldridge is retiring after 15 seasons in the NBA.

Former NBA All-Star and All-NBA big man LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement from the league on Thursday, citing an irregular heartbeat for his reason to stop playing.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 draft played in 1,029 career NBA games and averaged 19.4 ppg as one of the best big men in the Western Conference.

Current and former players across the NBA offered their thoughts on the big man’s career and decision.

