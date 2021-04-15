NBA players, legends react to LaMarcus Aldridge's retirement

Former NBA All-Star and All-NBA big man LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement from the league on Thursday, citing an irregular heartbeat for his reason to stop playing.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 draft played in 1,029 career NBA games and averaged 19.4 ppg as one of the best big men in the Western Conference.

Current and former players across the NBA offered their thoughts on the big man’s career and decision.

It was an absolute honor to play with you my brother. I wish you nothing but the best for you and your family. Take care my brother #TheLtraaaaaaaiiiiiiiiin 🚂 pic.twitter.com/GZqDywRylj — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) April 15, 2021

Congrats on an illustrious career and best wishes in retirement, LA 👏 pic.twitter.com/UNd8Cg7Vjw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 15, 2021

Congrats LA! Midrange King. Enjoy your life fam! 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/Fvhrr2l1FX — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 15, 2021

@aldridge_12, the realist I've ever met. We played together 1 season, and you would think we've known each other for decades. Your " star" stature never changed you. You never looked at yourself like that, you were just "LA". I always loved that about you. My brother for life. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/UKTZyDNKNw — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 15, 2021

One of the toughest match ups I had to face! Congratulations on an amazing career! Enjoy family time… https://t.co/1wNKwK5iJ7 — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) April 15, 2021

Legendary run my brother! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/oCAzEzRLdk — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) April 15, 2021

Congrats on an illustrious career and best wishes in retirement, LA 👏 pic.twitter.com/UNd8Cg7Vjw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 15, 2021

Always remember the good times, particularly those at McLoughlin Auto Mall #RipCity https://t.co/Bb7hfYaoe4 — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) April 15, 2021

Congratulations on a successful 15-year career LaMarcus. We wish you nothing but success in all your future endeavors. The game will miss you. — NBPA (@TheNBPA) April 15, 2021

Respect Bro 🙏🏽 congratulations on a helluva career! Always loved playing against you but always hated trying to contest that high release😂..wishing you & your Family all the best https://t.co/OYwNVTVcth — Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) April 15, 2021

Helluva career! Wishing you nothing but health brotha 🙏🏽 https://t.co/MvrBkrZLG8 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) April 15, 2021

Blessings to @aldridge_12 on a great career! Wishing you and your family the best homie!! 🙏🏾💯 — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) April 15, 2021

Hall of fame career and even better person!!! Salute to you killa @aldridge_12 🙏🏾 https://t.co/fACGNaidkU — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 15, 2021

Peace be with you fam! Helluva run!! https://t.co/wfr6CRQlRz — David West (@D_West30) April 15, 2021

Thank you @aldridge_12 for 15 enjoyable years watching that left block off the right shoulder turnaround. It was unstoppable. Yes family first. It’s their turn to enjoy you everyday being daddy! We got ours for 15 years. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿! https://t.co/OdIMEGnGgi — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) April 15, 2021