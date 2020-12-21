NBA imposes penalty on Bucks for early free agency discussions

NEW YORK — The NBA announced today that the Milwaukee Bucks violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded the Bucks’ 2022 second round draft pick.

The league conducted an investigation into whether the Bucks had discussions with Bogdan Bogdanović and/or his agent regarding a free agent contract prior to the date when such discussions were permitted. The investigation concluded that early discussions did in fact occur, constituting conduct detrimental to the NBA.

The penalty took into account the Bucks’ cooperation with the investigation, the absence of evidence of any impermissible early agreement on the terms of a contract between the Bucks and Bogdanović, and the fact that the team ultimately did not sign Bogdanović.