NBA Flashback podcast: George Gervin, David Thompson epic scoring title battle

In this episode of NBA Flashback, we relive the final day of the regular season when George Gervin and David Thompson had the greatest scoring battle in NBA history.

In this episode of NBA Flashback, we go back to April 9, 1978 and relive the final day of the regular season when George Gervin and David Thompson had the greatest scoring battle in NBA history… they just weren’t playing in the same game. We talk with Gervin’s Spurs teammate, three-time ABA All-Star, Billy “The Whopper” Paultz about what separated Gervin from other great scorers, the Iceman’s off-court coolness, and what motivated George on that crazy night.

