NEW YORK – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 123-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 10 at Chase Center.