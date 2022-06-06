Top Stories

NBA Finals ratings up 37% from 2021 series

Ratings for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals are the most-watched in 3 years.

Official release

NBA Finals Game 1, in which the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors 120-108, averaged nearly 12 million viewers (11,901,000) across ABC and ESPN2 on June 2. It was up 37 percent from last year’s Game 1, according to Nielsen.

Game 1 peaked with nearly 13 million viewers (12,963,000) at 10:45 p.m. ET and was the most-watched NBA Finals Game 1 in three years. It also propelled ABC to win the night across all of television — broadcast and cable — and in every key demo, including P18-34, P18-49, P25-54, M18-34, M18-49 and M25-54.

The broadcast generated a 19.6 rating in the Boston market, making it the highest-rated NBA game in the market since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018. In the San Francisco market, Game 1 drew a 22.5 rating, making it the highest-rated NBA game in the market since Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2019.

The NBA Finals on ABC continues with Game 3 on Wednesday, June 8, at 9 p.m. ET as the series transitions to Boston. Curt Gowdy Award-winning broadcaster Mike Breen is scheduled to return to call the action, alongside analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.