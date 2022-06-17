NBA family reacts to Warriors' championship victory over Celtics

Check out all the reactions after Golden State’s historic championship over Boston, the team’s fourth in eight seasons:

“All we do is shoot threes and win championships… I love you brother!”@KlayThompson x @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/bAKemr80kf — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

Stephen Curry receives the Bill Russell Trophy as the 2022 #NBAFinals MVP! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/rWxCcmdpCl — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

top 5 all time . https://t.co/NS7CxLSpGE — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 17, 2022

Don’t talk about Steph again unless it’s in a convo with the time great PLAYERS!! And i mean a hand full of people to ever touch a basketball. — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) June 17, 2022

The Energy Shifted 4X — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

An NBA championship is never just won, it is earned through the pain of endless practice, inevitable losses, and unexpected injuries. Only the strongest prevail. Today a new Golden light shines over the NBA world. Congratulations, Champs. Well deserved. @warriors @StephenCurry30 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) June 17, 2022

Welcome Steph to that Kobe/Duncan club of the 2000’s! — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 17, 2022

King Curry is helping reshuffle that all time list huh.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 17, 2022

YOUNG GLOVE’s A CHAMP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vsfoGLGYnU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

We Won’t Never See Anything Like @StephenCurry30 EVER Again. Appreciate His GREATNESS Why We Can!!! #Top10EVER 💯 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 17, 2022

Now I have to talk about how I was wrong on picking the Celtics to win it on national television 😂 congrats. Brotha . Well deserved. I’ll get my ring soon @Money23Green — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 17, 2022

Wow @22wiggins you played your ass off my man….salute to you bro and congrats. You are a champion!!! 🏆 — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) June 17, 2022

Congratulations that’s was truly special — Shawn Marion (@matrix31) June 17, 2022

Wow! Congrats to you Steve Kerr and the Warriors organization…incredibly impressive! — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) June 17, 2022

It dont get no better than THIS…My 3 boys with THE Trophy pic.twitter.com/aAuN1TYdVD — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 17, 2022

High 5✋ Draymond and DJ celebrate the @warriors Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mOISaEPG1W — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

What it’s all about… moments that live forever 🌅 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 17, 2022

@Money23Green podcast gonna be on fire tonight!!!🤣🤣🤣 — Brendan Haywood (@bwood_33) June 17, 2022

Congratulations to the @warriors ! Amazing journey! — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) June 17, 2022

Damn.. I wanna win championships so bad ! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 17, 2022

Great series. Congrats GSW & BC #NBAFinals2022 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 17, 2022

Wiggins really been locking up tbh — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) June 17, 2022