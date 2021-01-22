Top Stories

NBA family reacts to Hank Aaron's death

NBA players and legends react to the death of sports icon and baseball legend Hank Aaron.

From Social Media Reports

Hank Aaron was one of the most iconic figures in American sports history.

Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday. He was 86

On April 8, 1974, before a sellout crowd at Atlanta Stadium and a national television audience, Aaron, then 40, broke Ruth’s home run record with No. 715 off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played parts of two more seasons to put the finishing touches on an MLB career that saw him be a 25-time All-Star, the National League MVP and a two-time batting champion. 

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs, a mark Barry Bonds surpassed in 2007.

Off the field, Aaron was a civil rights activist as he was a victim of racial inequalities. He did not play organized high school baseball because only white students had teams and as he closed in on Ruth’s mark, threats were made on his life by people who did not want to see a Black man break the record.

NBA players and legends took to social media on Friday to pay their respects to the iconic sports figure.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.