NBA family reacts to Hank Aaron's death

Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday. He was 86

On April 8, 1974, before a sellout crowd at Atlanta Stadium and a national television audience, Aaron, then 40, broke Ruth’s home run record with No. 715 off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played parts of two more seasons to put the finishing touches on an MLB career that saw him be a 25-time All-Star, the National League MVP and a two-time batting champion.

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs, a mark Barry Bonds surpassed in 2007.

Off the field, Aaron was a civil rights activist as he was a victim of racial inequalities. He did not play organized high school baseball because only white students had teams and as he closed in on Ruth’s mark, threats were made on his life by people who did not want to see a Black man break the record.

NBA players and legends took to social media on Friday to pay their respects to the iconic sports figure.

Baseball lost a legend today. Rest In Power Hank 🙏🏾 https://t.co/TMdJ3kLgXS — Chris Paul (@CP3) January 22, 2021

Rest in Peace, Hank Aaron. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/fTmOeK5Ksz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 22, 2021

Heartbroken to see another true friend & pioneer has passed away. @HenryLouisAaron was so much better than his reputation! His contributions were much more than just baseball. Jeannine & I send our 🙏🏾 & deepest condolences to his wife & kids. #RIPHammeringHank #RIP @MLB @Braves pic.twitter.com/ONO49xEOKQ — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 22, 2021

RIP to the legend and civil rights activists Hank Aaron 💯 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 22, 2021

and paved the way for other athletes like me to successfully transition into business. Hank Aaron is on the Mount Rushmore for the greatest baseball players of all time! Rest In Peace my friend. Cookie and I are praying for the entire Aaron family. 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 22, 2021

One of my heroes died today. RIP Hank Aaron @MLB @MLBNetwork @Dodgers My memories are on camera for all to see https://t.co/gXI3k7FMT5 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 22, 2021

RIP Hank Aaron 🙌🏾🖤 one of the best to ever do it!! ⚾️ — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 22, 2021

RIP Hank Aaron ⚾️ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 22, 2021

RIP to the icon Hank Aaron. 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 22, 2021

Hank Aron #rip my guy !! — Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) January 22, 2021

Thank you Mr Hank Aaron! You allowed so many to Dream!

Total Class!#WellDone pic.twitter.com/42F8q4XHGU — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) January 22, 2021

Hank Aaron lived just long enough to see the dawn of a new day in Georgia. What a life. https://t.co/i4VyULJdTf — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 22, 2021

Rest In Power Hank Aaron. An ICON on the field and and CIVIL RIGHTS GIANT who was the epitome of grace. I don’t know if I would have been able to live my basketball dream without the influence of the Great Hank Aaron. All African American’s IN SPORTS are forever in your debt. https://t.co/f4jakUfw94 — Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) January 22, 2021

Longtime home run king Hank Aaron dies at 86. Royalty! I had a chance to sit next to him in 2003 at an NBA wives event and I was like a little kid! He and his Wife Billye were first class. RIP HOME RUN KING! 🙏🏿 https://t.co/hhcGWMbIqW — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) January 22, 2021

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.