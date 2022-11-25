NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Nov. 25

This is going to be a chaotic slate. We had every team off on Thursday, leaving us with almost every team in action tonight. We have 28 of the 30 teams taking the floor, and it will be one of the largest player pools of the season. It’s tough to navigate so many players, but we’ll do our best to pick some of the best values on the board. The injury report is also lengthy, and it will only get worse the closer we get to the opening tip.

Injury Report

Damian Lillard (calf) OUT

James Harden (foot) OUT

Joel Embiid (foot) OUT

Tyrese Maxey (foot) OUT

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) Questionable

LaMelo Ball (ankle) Questionable

Marcus Smart (ankle) Questionable

Robert Williams (knee) OUT

Jimmy Butler (knee) OUT

Pascal Siakam (groin) OUT

Gary Trent (hip) Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee) OUT

Khris Middleton (wrist) OUT

Cade Cunningham (shin) OUT

Saddiq Bey (ankle) Questionable

Isaiah Stewart (foot) Questionable

Mike Conley (Achilles) OUT

Paul George (knee) Questionable

Paolo Banchero (ankle) OUT

Cole Anthony (oblique) OUT

LeBron James (leg) Questionable

Desmond Bane (toe) OUT

C.J. McCollum (illness) Questionable

Wendell Carter (foot) Questionable

Bradley Beal (thigh) Questionable

Caris LeVert (ankle) Questionable

Kawhi Leonard (knee) Questionable

Paul George (ankle) Questionable

Core Plays

Kevin Durant (SF/PF – BKN): $11,100 DraftKings, $10,500 FanDuel

Durant had his worst game of the season on Wednesday, but we’re going right back to the well. The former MVP scored at least 42 DraftKings points through the first 14 games, posting a 52-point average in that span. That’s the guy we expect to see here, with Indiana ranked 23rd in defensive efficiency ratings. In their most recent matchup on Halloween, KD dropped 61.3 DraftKings points.

Trae Young (PG – ATL): $10,000 DraftKings, $9,800 FanDuel

I haven’t had Young in here much with the addition of Dejounte Murray, but he’s still an elite fantasy producer. The Hawks point guard has scored at least 38 DK points in all but one game this season, generating a 48-point average for the year. That makes him a safe play against anyone, but this happens to be the best matchup in fantasy. Not only does Houston rank 28th in defensive efficiency, but they’re also surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing point guards. In their three meetings since the start of last year, Trae is totaling a 54-point average against them.

Anfernee Simons (PG/SG – POR): $7,600 DraftKings, $8,300 FanDuel

Simons has taken over this offense in the absence of Damian Lillard. The young guard averaged over 40 fantasy points per game in that same role last season, posting a 43-point average when Dame has been out this year. That’s all you can hope for from an $8K player, but it’s no surprise since he’s playing 35-40 minutes, taking 15-20 shots, and posting a 30 percent usage rate. New York is not a scary matchup, either, owning a 23rd OPRK against opposing point guards.

Cash Game Considerations

Nikola Jokic (C – DEN): $11,400 DraftKings, $11,000 FanDuel

Jokic has been the safest cash game option for three years now. The big man has scored at least 40 DK points in all but a handful of games in that three-year span, averaging over 60 DraftKings points per game. We love his recent form, dropping at least 61 fantasy points in back-to-back outings. The Joker also clobbered the Clippers last season, averaging 69 DK points per game in their four matchups.

Anthony Davis (PF/C – LAL): $10,900 DraftKings, $11,800 FanDuel

AD can be the best player in the NBA at times, and he looks like it right now. The big man has scored at least 57 fantasy points in five straight games, averaging nearly 70 DraftKings points per game in that span. That’s the highest total in the league, and it’s likely to continue against San Antonio. The Spurs sit 29th in defensive efficiency and dead last in points allowed. AD played just 28 minutes in their one matchup earlier this year but dropped 64 DK points in a masterclass performance.

Devin Booker (PG/SG – PHX): $9,900 DraftKings, $9,700 FanDuel

Booker never gets enough credit. This sharpshooter has developed into one of the best players in the NBA, averaging over 45 DK points per game this season. His consistency is equally as impressive, scoring at least 33 fantasy points in all but one game. His most impactful variable is this matchup with Detroit’s disastrous defense, with the Pistons posting the worst defensive efficiency rating in the NBA.

GPP Targets

Jaren Jackson Jr.(PF/C – MEM): $6,800 DraftKings, $8,200 FanDuel

Jackson has the ability to be one of the best players in the NBA, and we’re seeing glimpses of it this season. The big man has 42 and 52 DraftKings points in his last two games and has only played three games all year. That’s a ridiculous upside, but JJJ has shown us that throughout his career. Jackson pummelled the Pelicans last year, averaging 37 DK points across 24 minutes in their final three meetings. That’s an elite rate, and it’d equate to 50 DK points if he plays the 35 minutes we anticipate.

Caleb Martin (SG/SF – MIA): $5,900 DraftKings, $5,400 FanDuel

Injuries have mauled Miami, but it’s made Martin a fantasy-relevant option. The playing time is his biggest asset, playing at least 34 minutes in eight of the last nine games. The production is on the uptick, too, averaging 33 DK points per game across 40 minutes a night across his last six games. Those are numbers you usually see from an $8K player, and we certainly don’t mind that he faces a Washington team surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing small forwards.

Collin Sexton (PG/SG – UTA): $4,600 DraftKings, $4,700 FanDuel

This pricing is a mistake. We had Sexton in Wednesday’s article, and we’re going right back to him for all the same reasons. He’s the starting point guard in Utah now with Mike Conley sidelined, dropping 36 DraftKings points across 35 minutes on Wednesday. That’s the stud we saw in the past, with Sexton playing at a $7K level as the starting point guard in Cleveland. Getting to face Golden State is glorious, too, with the Warriors ranked 29th in points allowed.

Value Plays

Clint Capela (C – ATL): $6,700 DraftKings, $6,500 FanDuel

We always want to use Capela when he’s getting heavy minutes. That’s the case right now, with CC playing at least 26 minutes in seven of his last eight games. He scored at least 31 fantasy points in all of those 26-minute games, and he’s flashed a 40-point average in a similar role in the past. That makes him a bit too cheap below $7K, and we didn’t even discuss that he gets a revenge game against the most fantasy-friendly matchup in the NBA. In two meetings with the Rockets last season, Capela collected at least 41 DK points in both of them.

Shake Milton (PG/SG – PHI): $6,000 DraftKings, $6,400 FanDuel

The Harden and Maxey injuries have led to a ton of value in Philadelphia. De’Anthony Melton has been tremendous, but Milton has been the better value. Shake has started the last three games for Philly, scoring at least 29 DK points in four straight outings. He’s also averaging 36 DraftKings points per game across 36 minutes a night in this expanded role. It’s no surprise with so much usage sitting on the sidelines, and his recent surge should resume against an Orlando team allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing guards.

Al Horford (PF/C – BOS): $5,600 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel

Big Al is in here almost every day for me. These sites keep him way too cheap, and I don’t understand why. Horford has scored at least 26 DraftKings points in nine of his last 10 games, generating a 33-point average in that stretch. That’s brilliant from a sub-$6K player, and this guy has played at this level for a decade now. Sacramento is a sensational matchup, too, sitting 26th in points allowed and 27th in defensive efficiency.

Advantageous Pricing

