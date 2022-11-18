Injury Report

Tyler Herro (ankle) – OUT

Bam Adebayo (knee) – Questionable

LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. (shoulder) – Doubtful

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) – Questionable

Jarrett Allen (non-covid illness) – Questionable

Jrue Holiday (ankle) – Questionable

Khris Middleton (wrist) – OUT

James Harden (foot) – OUT

Paolo Banchero (ankle) – OUT

Lonzo Ball (knee) – OUT

Desmond Bane (toe) – OUT

Robert Williams (knee) – OUT

Marcus Smart (ankle) – OUT

Nikola Jokic (Health and Safety Protocols) – OUT

Aaron Gordon (non-covid illness) – Questionable

Chris Paul (heel) – Questionable

Cameron Johnson (MCL) – OUT

Mitch Robinson (knee) – Doubtful

Cade Cunningham (leg) – Doubtful

LeBron James (adductor) – Questionable

Jamal Murray (Health and Safety Protocols) – OUT

Core Plays

Joel Embiid (C – PHI): $11,300 DraftKings, $11,200 FanDuel

The MVP runner-up got off to a slow start this season, but he’s been crushing ever since James Harden got injured. Embiid has 101 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists, three steals, and nine blocks over the last two games. That’s a good fortnight for most players, and it’s no surprise since he’s flirting with a 40 percent usage rate with Harden off the floor. Joel has also done well against Milwaukee, averaging over 60 DraftKings points per game against them since 2018.

Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $10,600 DraftKings, $10,500 FanDuel

The Warriors have been terrible this season, but it’s no fault of Curry. The sharpshooter has scored at least 42 DraftKings points in all but one game this season, providing 50 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in his most recent outing. That has his season average north of 50 fantasy points per game, and it’s clear he knows he needs to carry the load for this underwhelming offense. Facing the Knicks is nice, too, with Curry posting a 51-point average in their last five matchups.

Tyrese Haliburton (PG/SG – IND): $9,200 DraftKings, $8,900 FanDuel

It’s hard to understand why Sacramento traded this guy because Hali looks like a star in the making. The Pacers point guard has scored at least 42 fantasy points in all but one game this year, generating a 48-point average in those outings. That makes him impossible to avoid against Houston, ranked 28th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency. Not to mention, they’re also surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing guards.

Cash Game Considerations

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $12,700 DraftKings, $12,000 FanDuel

We were disappointed when Doncic was rested on Wednesday, but we’re going right back to the well. This is still the best option in fantasy, leading the league with 64 DraftKings points per game. He’s also established a 50-point floor and is simply the safest option on every slate behind his league-leading 38 percent usage rate. Denver is far from a disastrous matchup, with Luka averaging 59 DK points per game in their last eight matchups.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $9,900 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel

It’s hard to call an OKC player an MVP candidate, but SGA is playing at that type of level. This young star has at least 53 DraftKings points in five of his last six games, which is right on par with his season average. He’s doing everything for this weak offense, and you know he’ll be motivated in a matchup with Ja Morant. We also like that the Grizzlies rank 19th in points allowed and 22nd in defensive efficiency. In their most recent matchup, SGA sliced them to the tune of 59 DraftKings points!

Al Horford (PF/C – BOS): $5,700 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel

I don’t understand this pricing with Horford. He’s been a regular in my articles, and that’ll remain the case until he’s $7K on both sites. He averaged nearly 40 DK points per game when Robert Williams was out last year and has returned to that level over recent weeks. In fact, Horford has at least 26 DK points in seven straight games, scoring 34 or more fantasy points in five of those.

GPP Targets

Bones Hyland (PG – DEN): $5,000 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel

Bones can go off when given the opportunity. He should have every chance to go nuts here, with Denver missing Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. Not only will that guarantee Bones 30 minutes and a start, but his usage should also skyrocket. We love that since Hyland is already averaging 25 DK points per game in just 20 minutes a night. Don’t be surprised to see Bones double those totals here.

Evan Mobley (PF/C – CLE): $6,400 DraftKings, $7,100 FanDuel

We genuinely believe Mobley will be an $8K player by the All-Star break. This big man has all the talent in the world, averaging 32 fantasy points per game in a “disappointing” season. That alone makes him a worthy option in this price range, especially since he’s being asked to do more in the absence of Jarrett Allen. The sophomore appears to be getting hot, posting a 37-point average across his last three outings. Charlotte is the best matchup for opposing big men, too, surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Alperen Sengun (C – HOU): $6,700 DraftKings, $6,700 FanDuel

We love Sengun’s game, and this young center is proving to be a stud. He’s averaging 32 DK points per game, despite playing just 27 minutes a night. A limited role kept his minute total way too low, but we expect Sengun to get closer to 30-35 minutes as the season progresses. The most important variable here is the matchup with Indiana, sitting 26th in points allowed and 27th in defensive efficiency.

Value Plays

Myles Turner (C – IND): $7,300 DraftKings, $7,800 FanDuel

It’s strange to call Turner a value play, but this pricing is still not where it needs to be. The big man is averaging nearly 40 fantasy points per game, and he’s really expanded his repertoire with Domantas Sabonis shipped to Sacramento. That has made Turner the focal point of the offense, scoring at least 38 DK points in four straight outings. He’s also flirting with a 50-point average in that span and should have one of those ceiling games against the worst defense in the NBA. That was on full display when Turner totaled 53 DK points in his one matchup with the Rockets last year.

Derrick White (PG/SG – BOS): $5,400 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

If Boston is shorthanded at the guard position again, White needs to be considered. He collected 16 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists across 33 minutes in that expanded role on Wednesday, starting in the absence of Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. White has shown glimpses of that in the past, posting a 38-point average in the 24 games he played at least 33 minutes last year. He also annihilated New Orleans in their one matchup, scoring a career-high 57 DK points, thanks to 24 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and four steals.

Killian Hayes (PG – DET): $4,600 DraftKings, $5,300 FanDuel

Hayes was a Top-10 pick for a reason, and it’s about time Detroit gave him an opportunity to run the offense. It took an injury to Cade Cunningham to do that, with Hayes averaging 28 DK points per game across 29 minutes a night over the last four games. You can’t ask for any more from a $5K player, and we’re obviously not worried about him facing a Lakers team that owns a 26th OPRK against opposing point guards.

Advantageous Pricing

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $9,900 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel

• Darius Garland (PG – CLE): $9,000 DraftKings, $8,100 FanDuel

• Bones Hyland (PG – DEN): $5,000 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel

• Evan Mobley (PF/C – CLE): $6,400 DraftKings, $7,100 FanDuel

• Killian Hayes (PG – DET): $4,600 DraftKings, $5,300 FanDuel

• Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF/C – MIL): $12,600 DraftKings, $11,500 FanDuel

• Bobby Portis (PF/C – MIL): $7,000 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel

• Nikola Vucevic (C – CHI): $7,100 DraftKings, $7,900 FanDuel

• Bol Bol (PF – ORL): $6,500 DraftKings, $5,300 FanDuel

• Dillon Brooks (SG/SF – MEM): $6,400 DraftKings, $5,000 FanDuel

• Isaiah Jackson (PF/C – IND: $3,900 DraftKings, $5,100 FanDuel

• Marcus Smart (PG/SG – BOS): $6,000 DraftKings, $6,800 FanDuel

• Cameron Payne (PG – PHX): $6,800 DraftKings, $6,000 FanDuel

• Jordan Poole (PG/SG – GSW): $6,000 DraftKings, $6,800 FanDuel

