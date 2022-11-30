NBA DFS picks: Players to watch for Nov. 30

We have a massive NBA slate on tap for Wednesday, with 26 teams in action. I aim to provide you with targets and fades for the evening at guard, forward and center, but we will steer clear from more obvious selections like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid and instead give you options that are further down the list.

Guards

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($31) vs. MEM

Edwards’ averages speak for themselves. Through 21 games, he’s averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Edwards is also a living highlight reel who will almost always create some dynamic play out of thin air, and while that doesn’t translate to fantasy production, it’s certainly fun to watch. He’s worth every penny of $31.

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($19) @ SAC

Although the rookie hasn’t cracked the starting lineup yet, he’s playing starter’s minutes off the bench, averaging 28.2 minutes per game. The average is only going to go higher because recently, he has often exceeded 30 minutes, delivering impressive production along the way. We should be able to enjoy a less-expensive Mathurin as long as he continues his sixth-man role, but he’s too cheap.

Guard to Avoid:

Cole Anthony, ORL ($21) vs. ATL

Anthony recently made his season debut, but we shouldn’t expect much from him for a few games as he shakes the rust off. This injury-riddled squad has only put together five wins and lost their last five games. Even if Anthony popped early, he’d likely be pulled for rest if the game got out of hand.

Forwards

Julius Randle, NYK ($27) vs. MIL

Randle is usually one to step it up against strong opponents, and it’s hard to argue with the big man’s numbers this season. He’s averaging nearly a double-double per game and also coming off a 35-point beatdown of the Pistons. He’s already played the Bucks once and had a 14/12 double-double, and while we’d need a little more for him to be relevant, the trends indicate that he’s capable of much more.

Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($30) vs. LAC

Where would the Jazz be without Markkanen? The team would certainly not be in eighth place. We’ll see how the season shakes out, but the Jazz may end up a playoff team instead of a rebuild as Markkanen is the surprising answer for a scoring and rebounding void left by Rudy Gobert. They’re quite capable of making a run due to talent at every position, but Markkanen has been the core producer, averaging 22.2 points and 8.4 rebounds through 23 games.

Forward to Avoid:

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($31) @ NOP

Barnes has just returned from an injury, and even though he won’t have to contend with Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans have a deep bench with some players that defend extremely well, like Herbert Jones. This salary is just too expensive for a player who may not even start tonight.

Center

Rudy Gobert, MIN ($27) vs. MEM

With Karl-Anthony Towns out for an extended period, Gobert should see his scoring and rebounding numbers increase. Memphis isn’t the easiest matchup, but the salary is too enticing.

Center to Avoid

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($27) @ DEN

Sengun will have his hands full with Nikola Jokic, who also tends to beat up inferior centers. Furthermore, it will be more difficult for Kevin Porter and Jalen Green to get him the ball inside, as Denver’s defense is trending up against all positions.