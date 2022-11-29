NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tues., Nov. 29

Monday’s slate was nuts. It felt like most of the NBA was on the injury report, and that’s become commonplace with most of these cards. The good news is that we only have three games here and one of the shortest injury reports in recent memory. That has me excited to break this Tuesday card down because it can be frustrating when so many players are sidelined. With that in mind, let’s start by looking at the schedule and odds.

Injury Report

Cade Cunningham (shin) OUT

Saddiq Bey (ankle) Questionable

Isaiah Stewart (toe) OUT

Jaden Ivey (knee) Questionable

Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle) Questionable

Paul George (knee) OUT

Kawhi Leonard (knee) OUT

Damian Lillard (calf) OUT

Marvin Bagley (headache) Questionable

John Wall (rest) OUT

Core Plays

Anfernee Simons (PG/SG – POR): $8,100 DraftKings, $8,400 FanDuel

Simons is impossible to fade on such a short slate. He’s taken over this Portland offense in the absence of Damian Lillard, leading the team with a 32% usage rate. He’s also playing nearly 40 minutes while taking 20 shots a game, leading to the best stretch of his career. He’s scored at least 32 DraftKings points in 15 of his last 16 games, generating a 39-point average in that span. The Clippers are usually a concerning matchup, but they’re allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing point guards this season with PG13 and Kawhi sidelined.

Jalen Brunson (PG – NYK): $7,700 DraftKings, $8,600 FanDuel

Brunson was the big offseason signing in New York, and he’s lived up to the lofty expectations. The southpaw has scored at least 36 DK points in six of his last seven games, averaging nearly 45 fantasy points per game in that span. His minutes, shot attempts, and usage have all skyrocketed in that stretch, and it’s clear he’s ready to run this offense for the remainder of the season. We also love this matchup with a disastrous Detroit defense, ranked 27th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency.

Cash Game Considerations

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $12,600 DraftKings, $12,000 FanDuel

Doncic is the safest play on every slate. The Slovenian is leading the league with 65 DraftKings points per game, scoring at least 45 fantasy points in all 19 games this year. He’s also scored 56 or more fantasy points in all but four of those and will continue to post those gaudy numbers behind his league-leading 38% usage rate. Golden State is a great matchup, too, allowing the third-most points in the NBA. In their most recent matchup, Doncic destroyed them to the tune of 41 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $10,700 DraftKings, $11,200 FanDuel

Chef Curry is cooking this season. The former MVP has scored at least 42 DraftKings points in 17 of 18 games, averaging a career-best 52 fantasy points per game. He’s doing everything for this struggling offense right now, and we certainly don’t mind that Curry has at least 41 DK points in 11 of his last 13 matchups with Dallas. If you want to play it safe, get Curry and Doncic into your lineup and figure things out from there.

GPP Targets

Marcus Morris (SF/PF – LAC): $5,800 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel

Morris is the most integral part of this offense with Kawhi and George both sidelined. He averaged over 30 DraftKings points per game when those superstars were out last year and is posting a 28-point average so far this season. This offense needs him to play 35 minutes and take 15 shots with those two out, and as long as that’s the case, Morris should never be below $6,000.

Killian Hayes (PG – DET): $6,300 DraftKings, $7,600 FanDuel

It took an injury to Cade Cunningham to get Hayes going, but he’s really thriving in this newfound role. The former first-round pick has at least 20 DK points in 10 of his last 11 games, scoring at least 33 DraftKings points in five of those. What we love is his stat-stuffing, flirting with a triple-double in those five outings. Facing the Knicks is the best part, with New York owning a 26th OPRK against opposing point guards.

Mitchell Robinson (C – NYK): $4,600 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

We finally saw Robinson have a big game on Sunday! It’s been a slow season in his return from a foot injury, but this guy has the ability to be a $7K player when he’s right. The big man had 16 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks in that gem on Sunday. He also averaged 27 DK points per game across 26 minutes a night last year and had even better rates in 2020. We expect him to creep closer to that average, and facing this pitiful Pistons frontcourt is far from frightening. In four meetings last season, Robinson registered a 29-point average against them!

Value Plays

Jusuf Nurkic (C – POR): $7,200 DraftKings, $6,800 FanDuel

Nurk has become one of the focal points of the offense in the absence of Lillard. He’s averaging 1.2 DK points per minute in this expanded role, scoring at least 28 DraftKings points in six straight outings. He’s seen his production and minutes rise in each of those, scoring 35 or more fantasy points in four straight. We’ve seen this big man play like that in the past, and it should continue since he has at least 40 DK points in each of his last three meetings with the Clippers.

Klay Thompson (SG/SF – GSW): $6,100 DraftKings, $6,400 FanDuel

This is one of the greatest shooters of all time, and he’s starting to get hot. The sharpshooter has scored at least 28 DraftKings points in eight of his last 10 games. More importantly, he’s playing a full allotment of minutes while attempting nearly 20 shots a game! That’s the stud we saw in the past, and it’s just a matter of time before he returns to the $7K price tag we’ve become accustomed to.

Reggie Jackson (PG/SG – LAC): $5,300 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel

Don’t look now, but Jackson is starting to play like the guy we saw last year. R-Jax broke out last season with a 30-point average when Kawhi and PG13 were out, and he’s starting to recapture that form right now. He’s scored at least 26 DK points in five of his previous six games, averaging 30 fantasy points per game in that span. The role allows him to do that, playing 35 minutes a night while taking 10-15 shots a game. As long as that continues, Jackson should never be this cheap. He pummeled Portland last year, too, scoring at least 31 DK points in three of their four meetings. John Wall getting ruled out only adds to his value.

Advantageous Pricing

Joel Bartilotta is a featured writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.