NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings plays and strategy for Tues., Nov. 29

Injuries to Monitor

NYK – Immanuel Quickley (knee): Questionable

DET – Marvin Bagley (head), Bojan Bogdanovic (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (toe): Questionable

Cade Cunningham (leg): OUT

Cory Joseph and Alec Burks would get more minutes in the backcourt, while Jalen Duren and Isaiah Livers would have to step up in the frontcourt.

LAC – Paul George (hamstring), Luke Kennard (calf), Kawhi Leonard (ankle), John Wall (rest): OUT

Terance Mann and Amir Coffey continue to play major roles in place of Leonard and George. Norman Powell is also up for a boost.

POR – Keon Johnson (hip), Damian Lillard (calf), Gary Payton (abdomen): OUT

Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Justise Winslow are in line for more opportunities.

Elite Players

Guards

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($8,100) vs. Clippers

Simons must continue to carry the load in the backcourt as Damian Lillard remains out. Simons is averaging 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, going over 31 DK points nine times, with a high of 54 on two occasions.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Mavericks ($6,200) vs. Warriors

Dinwiddie has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who give up the third-most points per game in the league. He is coming off a big night, where he poured in 22 points on his way to 27.6 DK points. He topped 22 DK points in each of the last 10 games, exceeding 31 on five occasions, with a high of 52.

Forwards/Centers

Saddiq Bey, Pistons ($5,700) vs. Knicks

Bey has a favorable matchup at home against the Knicks, who give up 22.1 points per game to small forwards, which is fifth most in the league. Bey logged 15 points, five rebounds, two steals and a block in his last game, which marked the first game back after a four-game absence. Prior to the absence, Bey topped 20 DK points in eight of 10 games.

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($7,300) vs. Clippers

Grant has an advantage against the Clippers without key defenders, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. He is coming off back-to-back great games, as he totaled 29 points in his last outing and 44 in the game prior. He is averaging 25.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games.

Christian Wood, Mavericks ($6,700) vs. Warriors

Wood has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who give up the fifth-most points per game to centers. The Warriors also give up an average of 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, which is seventh most in the league. Wood is averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists over the last five games, with three games where he topped 35 DK points.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,600) vs. Warriors

Doncic has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who give up an average of 117.3 points per game, which is third most in the league. They also give up an average of 12.9 three-pointers per game, which is ninth most in the league. Doncic is averaging 33.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.7 steals on the season, and he topped 50 DK points in four of the last five games, with a high of 71.

Value Picks

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($3,800) vs. Knicks

Duren has an advantage against the Knicks, who give up 47 rebounds per game, including a league-high 12.5 offensive rebounds. Duren averages 6.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and he topped 20 DK points in five of the last 10 games. He could be up for added playing time if Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Stewart are both sidelined.

Justise Winslow, Trail Blazers ($4,700) vs. Clippers

Winslow surpassed 25 DK points in the last three games, with a high of 31.3 in the last outing. He has to step up for the Trail Blazers as they remain short-handed, and he also has an advantage against a Clippers team that is dealing with injuries on the wing.

Quentin Grimes, Knicks ($4,400) at Pistons

Grimes is expected to pick up a fifth consecutive start, after he averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last four games. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field, which is fifth highest in the league.

Amir Coffey, Clippers ($3,600) at Trail Blazers

Coffey is up for a fourth consecutive start, after averaging 10.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the last three games. He has a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are short-handed in the backcourt and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47 percent from the field.

Cory Joseph, Pistons ($3,200) vs. Knicks

Joseph is averaging 8.3 points and 4.0 assists over his last four games. He has a chance to pick up added playing time if Jaden Ivey and/or Bojan Bogdanovic are sidelined along with Cade Cunningham. Additionally, the Knicks give up the seventh-most points per game to point guards, which should allow Joseph a few added opportunities to score.

