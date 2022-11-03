Top Stories

Statement from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Kyrie Irving

Silver will be meeting with Irving next week to discuss the 'deeply offensive antisemitic material' that was shared.

Official release

Silver: 'I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained.'

NEW YORK – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver today issued the following statement:

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material.  While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.  I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

