NBA commissioner Adam Silver misses Game 6 due to health and safety protocols

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver won’t attend Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Thursday night because of the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Silver typically attends all Finals games. He entered the league’s protocols and missed Game 5 on Monday.

Commissioner Adam Silver will not attend Game 6 of the Finals tonight due to the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols. — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2022

The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health.

Part of his role as commissioner involves handing out the league’s championship trophy, which one team will be awarded either Thursday in Boston or Sunday in San Francisco.

Silver has been the NBA’s commissioner since February 2014. This is the ninth championship series the league has held during his tenure, including the 2020 season that resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida in the early stages of the pandemic.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.