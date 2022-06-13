Top Stories

NBA commissioner Adam Silver misses Game 6 due to health and safety protocols

The commissioner entered the league's health and safety protocols on Monday.

From NBA.com News Services

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses the media prior to the start of the 2022 NBA Finals.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver won’t attend Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Thursday night because of the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Silver typically attends all Finals games. He entered the league’s protocols and missed Game 5 on Monday.

The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health.

Part of his role as commissioner involves handing out the league’s championship trophy, which one team will be awarded either Thursday in Boston or Sunday in San Francisco.

Silver has been the NBA’s commissioner since February 2014. This is the ninth championship series the league has held during his tenure, including the 2020 season that resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida in the early stages of the pandemic.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.