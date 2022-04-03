NBA Commissioner Adam Silver congratulates Mike Krzyzewski on record-setting coaching career

NEW YORK – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding Duke University men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski:

“The NBA congratulates Mike Krzyzewski on his record-setting coaching career. In 42 years as head coach at Duke and more than a decade as a head coach for USA Basketball, his leadership and mentoring have had a profound impact on countless NBA players, coaches and executives, including me. We thank Coach K for all that he has done for the game of basketball.”