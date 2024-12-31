NBA announces penalties from Heat-Rockets game

NEW YORK – Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson has been suspended two games without pay and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier has been suspended one game without pay for their involvement in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

In addition, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has been fined $35,000 and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been fined $25,000 for their roles in the altercation. Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has been fined $50,000 for verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his technical foul and ejection. Rockets assistant coach Ben Sullivan was also ejected.

The incident, which occurred with 35.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Heat’s 104-100 win over the Rockets at Toyota Center on Dec. 29, began when Herro leaned into the midsection of Thompson. Thompson responded by grabbing Herro by his jersey and throwing him to the floor in a forceful manner. Green and Rozier then entered the altercation, which resulted in a continued escalation of the situation.

Thompson, Rozier, Green and Herro were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Separately from the altercation, Rockets guard Fred VanVleet has been fined $35,000 for making reckless contact with a game official, which occurred with 47.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Thompson will serve his suspension on Jan. 1 when the Rockets host the Dallas Mavericks and Jan. 3 when the Rockets host the Boston Celtics. Rozier will serve his suspension on Jan. 1 when the Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans.