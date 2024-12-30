Dissecting the numbers: Thunder’s impressive 11-game winning streak

The Thunder entered the year with high expectations, yet their 11-game winning streak and first-place standing in the West prove they’re exceeding even those lofty predictions.

Sunday’s win against the Memphis Grizzlies, who are second in the Western Conference standings, put the rest of the league on alert. Led by another stellar effort from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the Thunder cruised to an easy 130-106 victory at Paycom Center for their 11th straight win. Below are the stats to show just how impressive OKC’s winning streak has been during this undefeated stretch.

The Thunder’s 11-game run is the longest current winning streak in the NBA. The only team to have won more games in a row this season has been the Cleveland Cavaliers, who opened the campaign with a blistering 15-0 record. The Thunder’s current winning streak has been surpassed only a few times recently: Brooklyn and Milwaukee’s 12-game streaks in the 2022-23 season, Cleveland’s recent streak, and OKC’s 12-game run earlier in 2024.

It’s also the team’s best winning streak since the 2012-13 campaign. Back then, an OKC team led by Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka and Russell Westbrook went 12 games without a loss between Nov. 24 and Dec. 20.

Plus, their 25-6 record is the best start through 31 games for the franchise since relocating to OKC.

Even when including the Seattle SuperSonics, this Thunder team could still be poised to make franchise history. One more win would equal the Thunder’s 12-game winning streak from ’12-13, and it would put them just two wins shy of the franchise record: 14 straight wins in 1995-96. Led by Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp and Detlef Schrempf, the SuperSonics won 14 games in a row between Feb. 3 and March 6.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been the driving force behind the team’s impressive run. He’s averaging a team-high 32.8 points per game while shooting 62.4% from the floor throughout the 11-game stretch. He scored at least 30 points in eight of those games and is currently on an impressive streak of 27 straight games with at least 20 points.

There’s too much season to be played to know whether the Thunder have what it takes to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011-12. However, OKC has undoubtedly established itself in the echelon of contenders due to its remarkable play on both ends of the court.

The Thunder will have a chance to extend their win streak to 12 games going into the New Year when they face the Timberwolves on New Year’s Eve (8 ET, NBA League Pass).