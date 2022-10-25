NBA and NBPA announce 'Respect for the Game' program

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced a “Respect for the Game” program to encourage respectful behavior at all levels of the sport.

In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said: “Respect and dignity are core values of both the NBA and the NBPA. With the start of a new NBA season, we are reaffirming our commitment to promoting healthy and courteous relationships among players, coaches, referees, fans and parents throughout the game.”

In partnership with the National Basketball Coaches Association, the National Basketball Referees Association and USA Basketball, the NBA and the NBPA are committed to the Respect for the Game pillars below:

Promoting an environment of mutual respect in workplaces, arenas and communities where players, coaches and teams compete.

Upholding the honor and dignity of all players, coaches, referees, fans and staff, and setting a positive example for all stakeholders.

Fostering inclusivity and diversity with respect to spaces, actions and opinions.

Embracing and celebrating a climate of transparency, accountability and fair and honest communication.

Creating a kind, collaborative community in which all people feel safe and empowered to perform to the best of their abilities without fear of retribution.

The NBA and the NBPA will also work with their community partners and youth basketball programs to ensure that the Respect for the Game program is included in all communication and outreach. Those efforts will include the following:

A “pledge of respect” will be part of Jr. NBA programs and events, including a mandatory part of registration for the newly formed Jr. NBA Leagues program.

NBA/NBPA Respect for the Game wristbands and other materials will be distributed at Jr. NBA and NBPA youth basketball events.

Parent programming will take place throughout the season, including Positive Coaching Alliance workshops and panels.

Positive relationships between referees and players/parents will be fostered through the Jr. NBA Referee Development Program for high school students and You Make the Call interactive learning opportunities for players, coaches and parents.