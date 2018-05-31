Raptors' DeRozan, 76ers' Embiid headline NBA Africa Game 2018

NEW YORK AND JOHANNESBURG – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced today that the NBA Africa Game 2018, the NBA’s third game in Africa, will take place Saturday, Aug. 4 at 5:00 pm CAT (11:00 am ET) at Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, South Africa.

The announcement was made today at a press conference in Johannesburg by NBA Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, Amadou Gallo Fall.

The NBA Africa Game 2018 will once again feature a Team Africa vs. Team World format. Team Africa will be composed of players born in Africa or with direct family ties to the continent, and Team World will be composed of players from the rest of the world.

Team Africa will include Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), Al-Farouq Aminu (Portland Trail Blazers; U.S.; parents from Nigeria), Bismack Biyombo (Orlando Magic; Democratic Republic of the Congo), Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans; Mali), Evan Fournier (Magic; France; parent from Algeria), Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors; Republic of the Congo), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (76ers; France; parent from Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Pascal Siakam (Raptors; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012).

Team World will include DeMar DeRozan (Raptors; U.S.), Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks; U.S.), Danilo Gallinari (LA Clippers; Italy; BWB Europe 2003), Rudy Gay (San Antonio Spurs; U.S.), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks; U.S.), and Hassan Whiteside (Miami Heat; U.S.).

Full rosters of players, coaches and legends will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available Friday, June 15 by visiting Computicket.com or Computicket’s retail outlets in South Africa.

The NBA Africa Game 2018 will take place following the 16th edition of Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa. In honor the centenary of Nelson Mandela, the game will be played in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The NBA Africa Game 2018 will air live in sub-Saharan Africa on Kwesé Free Sports, Kwesé Sports 1, the Kwesé TV app, as well as Kwesé’s partner pay-TV and free-to-air channels.

The NBA has held two sold-out Africa Games, in Johannesburg in 2015 and 2017, in support of charities including UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages South Africa (SOSCVSA). There are more than 80 current and former NBA players from Africa or with direct family ties to the continent, including Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria) and Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo).

For more information, fans can register at www.NBA.com/AfricaGame, visit www.NBA.com/Africa, and follow the NBA on Facebook (NBA Africa) and Twitter (@NBA_Africa).

Executive and Player Quotes:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver:

“We are deeply honored to be a part of the centennial celebration of President Mandela’s birthday. Our third NBA Africa Game and 16th Basketball Without Borders Africa camp will embody one of the most enduring parts of his legacy, which is the belief that sports have the power to inspire and change the world.”

NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts:

“With origins from all over the world, our players understand the global reach of the sport of basketball and remain committed to making an impact on the continent through this third Africa Game. We look forward to continuing this tradition with the NBA and strengthening the presence of basketball in Africa and around the world.”

NBA Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, Amadou Gallo Fall:

“Hosting the NBA Africa Game for the third time in four years is a testament to our commitment to growing the game in Africa. We look forward to working with the NBPA once again and all our partners to bring the authentic NBA experience to our fans in South Africa and the rest of the continent. This game and the community events in the week leading up to it will further build on our efforts to use the transformative power of the game of basketball to foster positive social change.”

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011):

“I was fortunate to participate in Basketball Without Borders Africa first as a camper and then last year as a coach. To play in the NBA’s third game in Africa is truly special to me, and I can’t wait to take the floor in front of our fans in Africa.

Toronto Raptors guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (U.S.):

“I am proud to represent Team World in the third NBA Africa Game. Some of my teammates played in the previous two games, and I have heard a lot of great things about South Africa and our fans there. I’m looking forward to visiting the continent for the first time this summer.”

