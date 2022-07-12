NBA 2K23 Summer League: Rockets pull away from Spurs late

The Houston Rockets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 97-84 at Thomas & Mack Center in the 2022 NBA 2K23 Summer League on Monday.

The Rockets are building an interesting core filled with young players and the Spurs are also set to start a rebuilding process of their own, but Houston came through and secured the win in this battle between two Texas-based squads. It was a game that had different storylines in the first and second halves, with San Antonio taking an eight-point lead into the locker room only to see the Rockets pull away for good with a 21-11 edge in the third to give them a two-point lead after three. The Rockets closed things out with a 30-19 finish in the final 12 minutes of action.

Tari Eason led Houston with a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double. He also added three assists, two steals and two blocks, while budding rookie Jabari Smith Jr. compiled 19 points and nine rebounds. Daishen Nix posted 18 points and six assists, and Josh Christopher also had 18 points while adding four steals, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Malaki Branham carried the Spurs with a 20-point performance, while rookie Blake Wesley filled the stat sheet with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Darius Days had a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double off the bench.