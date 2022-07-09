NBA 2K23 Summer League: Nembhard Jr. scores 20 in win over Spurs

Game Recap: Cavaliers 99, Spurs 90

• Cavaliers 99, Spurs 90: Box score | Game details

RJ Nembhard Jr. scored 20 points and Amar Sylla added 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 99-90 on Day 2 of the NBA 2K23 Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Friday.

The Cavaliers and the Spurs played a back-and-forth contest in which both teams traded spells of dominance. Cleveland got off to a better start and led 27-22 at the end of the first quarter, but San Antonio responded with a 23-21 score in the second quarter.

The Cavaliers outscored the Spurs by 30-17 and took a lead they’d keep throughout the contest. Even though the Spurs won the final quarter by a 28-21 score, that was not enough to mount a comeback.

Nembhard Jr. put up 20 points, five assists and five rebounds to lead a Cleveland team that featured other Cavaliers players scoring in double digits: Sylla (19 points), Ochai Agbaji (16 points), Malik Osborne (13 points) and Cameron Young (10 points). Meanwhile, Joshua Primo and Blake Wesley each ended up with 20 points for the Spurs, while Malaki Branham contributed 15 points and three boards.

The Cavaliers will play their next game Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, while the Spurs will play the same day against the Golden State Warriors.