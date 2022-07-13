NBA 2K23 Summer League: Mamukelashvili leads Bucks past Wolves

• Bucks 87, Timberwolves 75: Box score | Game details

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 87-75, in the NBA 2K23 Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday.

While there were nine ties and 13 lead changes in the first half, Milwaukee never relinquished the lead in the second half. A 22-12 fourth quarter was the difference, with the Bucks grabbing a game-high 14-point lead in the final minute.

Milwaukee shot 46 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range while holding Minnesota to 35 percent from the field and 32 percent from distance. The Bucks also out-rebounded the Wolves 47 to 34, while out-scoring them in second-chance points 23 to 13. They won despite a minus-12 turnover margin.

The Bucks (2-1) were led by Sandro Mamukelashvili, who finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. First-round pick MarJon Beauchamp totaled 15 points, six rebounds and two assists. Rayjon Tucker tallied 14 points, three rebounds and five assists, while Lindell Wiggington and Zylan Cheatham led the bench with 14 points apiece.

The Timberwolves (1-2) were led by Kevon Harris, who had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Former Duke standout Wendell Moore Jr. generated 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Marial Shayok collected 11 points, two rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Terrell Brown Jr. led the bench with 14 points, two rebounds and three steals.

Both teams play the second half of a back-to-back set on Thursday, with Minnesota matching up with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee facing the Dallas Mavericks.